At my old workplace, it is wrong to have company data being put into worker personal laptop or any storage device. Because if the data lost or being stolen, it become MAJOR DAMAGE, it is weird your manager suggesting something like that, seriously. You can brutally sue her and stress her to the point she vomiting blood.
I Refuse to Use My Personal Laptop for Work Anymore—HR Got Involved
Work and personal life can easily mix, especially when employers expect employees to use their own devices for office tasks. It raises real questions about employee rights, HR policies, and data security at work. One office employee shared how saying no to using a personal laptop for company work quickly turned into a bigger HR issue than expected.
Lily sent us a letter.
Hi Bright Side,
I’ve been with my company for about two years, and overall it’s been fine, but one issue has been driving me crazy. My work laptop broke about six months ago. I immediately filed an IT ticket and asked the admin for a replacement. Nothing happened. I followed up multiple times. Still silence.
Eventually, my manager told me, very casually, to just use my personal laptop. She said “Everyone does it” and acted like I was being difficult for even questioning it. But this is my private device with my personal files, photos, banking info, everything. Plus I know there are data security policies about where company files should live.
When I pushed back, she laughed and told me I should be grateful I even had a job.
That rubbed me the wrong way. I wasn’t refusing to work. I just wanted proper equipment like any employee should have. So I gathered every IT ticket I’d submitted, every unanswered email, and every message where she explicitly told me to store company data on my personal computer. I forwarded all of it to HR, mainly to protect myself in case something went wrong.
That same afternoon, she suddenly went from dismissive to very nervous. HR apparently called her right away. Turns out they take data security, employee equipment policies, and liability way more seriously than she thought.
Now I finally have a company laptop on the way, but things feel awkward.
Part of me wonders if I escalated too fast. Another part thinks I simply stood up for reasonable workplace boundaries. What do you think?
—Lily
What do you guys think about Lily’s situation? Was she right to push back and involve HR, or would you have handled it differently? If you were in her place, would you keep working on your personal laptop to avoid tension, or stand firm about boundaries and company responsibility? Let us know your comments.
Comments
How did you ESCALATE TOO FAST? YOU needed a laptop for working, you COULD NOT (per company policy), use YOUR PERSONAL LAPTOP. What else could you have done?
Nope, not too fast. If anything, it's TOO SLOW. 6 month without laptop to work ? That's all of your manager decision to blame.
I work for the government, we definitely CANNOT use our personal computer for work!