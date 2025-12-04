My Daughter Refused to Support Me—Despite Everything I Had Given Her

Dear Bright Side,

My whole life I had been independent. I raised my two kids as a single mom, gave them everything they needed, and made sure they never wanted for anything. I even got them into the schools and courses they wanted to attend in college.

The only difference between me and other parents was that I spent my whole life renting because I never wanted the burden of owning a home. But a couple of months ago, things took a turn for the worst.

I had lost my job and because of that I was unable to pay my rent. In a moment of need, I contacted my daughter and asked her to help me out until I could get back on my feet. It’s not like I was asking for a lot or that she couldn’t help, but she refused, and I was left to make another plan.

I was heartbroken by the situation but managed to arrange something temporary. Then last month things took a turn and it left me questioning everything. My daughter bought herself a new home and invited me for a housewarming.