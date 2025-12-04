How do you keep someone informed, when they have told you, point blank, that you CANNOT COUNT ON THEM? I was literally just off the plane, moving back to Calif. after living in the Midwest for over 5 years, when my sister said "you can't stay here forever". I already had tours if apartments set up BEFORE I MOVED BACK. I had a partner, now husband, and we had everything set up for our future. This sister has done AN AWFUL LOT for our family. She ALSO MADE SURE THAT EVERYONE KNEW IT, TOO. I am sorry that your daughter has treated you like that. I would give her back the house keys, and let her know that if that is all she thinks of you, she can keep them, so she doesn't need to worry about you anymore, if at all.
My Daughter Refused to Support Me—Despite Everything I Had Given Her
This is Pamela’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My whole life I had been independent. I raised my two kids as a single mom, gave them everything they needed, and made sure they never wanted for anything. I even got them into the schools and courses they wanted to attend in college.
The only difference between me and other parents was that I spent my whole life renting because I never wanted the burden of owning a home. But a couple of months ago, things took a turn for the worst.
I had lost my job and because of that I was unable to pay my rent. In a moment of need, I contacted my daughter and asked her to help me out until I could get back on my feet. It’s not like I was asking for a lot or that she couldn’t help, but she refused, and I was left to make another plan.
I was heartbroken by the situation but managed to arrange something temporary. Then last month things took a turn and it left me questioning everything. My daughter bought herself a new home and invited me for a housewarming.
During the house tour, she stopped and gave me a spare key. I was surprised by the gesture but thought it was a sign that we had put our differences aside. I had no idea how wrong I was. To my shock, she casually said, “Mom, this is just for emergencies.”
I asked her what she meant, and she told me that I couldn’t move in with them or ask for help every time I feel something is going wrong. She even had the audacity to tell me that I overreacted when I lost my job and asked for help, since I sorted it out on my own.
She had no idea that I had to turn to her younger brother after she refused, or that I had been staying with him since then. He makes a lot less money, and yet he rearranged his entire life to help me in my time of need.
After the tour I left without saying a word and I haven’t reached out to my daughter since. I feel that she is being very selfish and inconsiderate. That’s not what I expect from a child I raised. But last night she sent me a text to apologize, saying I should’ve kept her informed.
So Bright Side, what do you think? Should I give her a second chance?
Regards,
Pamela R.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Pamela,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story.
If you choose to give your daughter a second chance, do it with your eyes open. Not because you owe her grace, but because clarity might help you understand whether this distance is immaturity, fear, or a deeper incompatibility in values.
Your daughter didn’t just refuse financial help, she dismissed the emotional reality of what losing your job meant after a lifetime of carrying everything on your own.
Her “emergency key” wasn’t a gesture of reconnection, it was a boundary disguised as generosity, offered without acknowledging the hurt she caused or the support you actually needed.
And her apology wasn’t accountability, it shifted responsibility back onto you for not keeping her updated, as if your crisis was an inconvenience she could’ve managed better with a calendar reminder.
Before you reopen the door, ask yourself what you need from her to make this relationship feel safe again. Not money. Not housing. But honesty, respect, and the basic recognition that you are a human being who spent decades showing up for her without hesitation.
If she can meet you in that truth, if she can admit that she minimized your struggle and sidelined you emotionally, then a slow, cautious reconnection might be possible.
But don’t rush to fold yourself back into her life out of guilt or nostalgia. She’s the one who needs to demonstrate change this time, because you’ve already spent a lifetime proving your devotion.
Pamela finds herself in a difficult situation, but hopefully her daughter will see how much damage she actually caused. She isn’t the only one with trouble in her family, though.
Another one of our readers reached out to share their experience. Read their story here: My Daughter Refused to Let Me Join Her Family Vacation, So I Got the Perfect Payback.