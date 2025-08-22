I Refuse to Let My Best Friend Disrespect Me

Hello, Bright Side,



I (36F) have been best friends with Christina (35F) for over 15 years. We’ve been through a lot together, and I always thought we could say anything to each other.

But a few days ago, we were at lunch talking about our love life. I’m recently divorced, and she’s been with her boyfriend for a couple of years. She started complaining about how much work it takes to look good for guys and said, “Not everyone can just rely on personality only.” Then she looked at me and said, “I honestly don’t know how you do it. You’re a great person, but I don’t think you’re as cute as you think. Maybe try harder with your appearance?”

I was caught off guard. At first, I laughed, thinking she was joking. She wasn’t. I asked if she was serious, and she said, “Yeah. You could look better. I figured you knew that.” I didn’t know what to say. I’ve always felt okay about how I look. It just felt harsh.

The next day, I told her her comment really hurt me. She said, “I didn’t mean to upset you. I just wanted to be honest and maybe give you a different perspective.” Then she added, “You’re kind of overreacting, though. I meant it to help. I am your friend, who else would be able to tell you this?”

That just made it worse. I felt like my feelings were being dismissed. Am I really being too sensitive, or did she cross the line?



Vera