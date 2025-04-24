My MIL Secretly Gave My Baby a Middle Name—I Only Found Out at the Doctor’s Office

Hi Bright Side,

At my baby’s 6-month check-up, the nurse read out her full name—and added a middle name I’d never heard. I corrected her, but she said it was on the birth certificate. I called my husband in a panic. “My mom added it,” he said. “It’s the name of my ex-fiancée.”

I didn’t even know what to say. He told me his mother had been upset ever since the engagement was called off, and she’d always talked about how much she adored his ex—how she hoped he’d still end up with someone like her. I remember her once saying that name with a kind of wistful warmth, but I never imagined she’d go this far.

What hurts the most is that no one asked me. No one told me. This was supposed to be one of the most important names I’d ever choose, and somehow I was left out of it completely.