Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. First, let us say this: you are not a bad person for having boundaries. You’re not heartless, and you’re not the villain just because you’re struggling to balance kindness with fairness. Here’s what you can do:

Talk to HR Again—With Calm, Factual Language: It’s okay to return to HR and respectfully express your concern. Let them know how isolated you’ve felt since the incident. Ask for clarity on what’s expected of you so that you don’t accidentally cross any boundaries again.

Don’t Chase Closure from Your Coworkers: It’s heartbreaking when people you were once close with start to distance themselves. But remember, their silence says more about their discomfort with confrontation than it does about your worth. Sometimes, people will side with the person they perceive as more “fragile” without understanding the full picture.

Let them come around on their own. In the meantime, stay calm, stay consistent, and stay kind—even if you feel like withdrawing. That strength will speak for you.

Be Proud of Yourself for Speaking Up: Standing up for yourself isn’t always graceful or well-received, but it’s still brave. So many people stay silent and let resentment fester. You did the hard thing: you drew a line, even when it came at a personal cost. That doesn’t make you the bad guy—it makes you human.

Find a Civil, Clear Way to Reconnect with Your Pregnant Coworker: As uncomfortable as it may be, consider reaching out to your pregnant coworker calmly and directly. Not to apologize if you don’t feel you should—but to clear the air.

You could say, “I want us to be able to work together respectfully. I know we both have a lot going on. Can we agree to be open and honest if something doesn’t feel right on either side?”