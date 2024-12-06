12 People Who Can’t Forget the Staggering Things Their Partners Once Said

13 hours ago

No matter how much we care about our family or significant others, there are moments when they say or do something that leaves us completely speechless. It can make us pause and reevaluate everything we thought we knew about them. These moments can be especially shocking when they come from someone we’ve known for years.

  • My girlfriend is an amazing cook, and I’ve always loved her meals. Her one rule is that I’m not allowed to enter the kitchen while she’s cooking. I found it a bit odd, but I respected her boundaries and didn’t ask questions.
    One day, I accidentally walked in while she was mid-prep. To my horror, I saw her unpacking pre-made meals from fancy takeout containers and plating them as if she had made them herself. She admitted that she couldn’t cook at all and didn’t want to disappoint me. I wasn’t angry, just confused that she didn’t tell me the truth from the beginning.
  • I was in the passenger seat of my girlfriend’s car and opened the glove compartment to store something. She turned and screamed, “What are you doing?!” Confused, I asked, “What’s going on?”
    She said that it’s dangerous to open the glove compartment in a moving car because “it would damage the engine.” Apparently, her parents told her this when she was little so she wouldn’t play with the compartment. © Airjack / Reddit
  • I opened a drawer in my bathroom and noticed a bunch of q-tips scattered all over my hairbrush, towels, etc. When I asked him about it, he said he dumped all my q-tips out and threw away the box they came in to help me “save space” in the drawer. © wutsligma / Reddit
  • I dated a girl that had a son. She kept giving him hotdogs. One day, I told her I didn’t think hotdogs were good for him. I reminded her that there were better choices. She said, “But if we don’t buy hotdogs, they will go out of business.” © krispytomorrow / Reddit
  • When I got home, I opened the door and immediately got hit by an overwhelming smell of gas. Turns out my girlfriend had decided that she was cold and the best way to heat up our apartment would be to turn the oven on and leave the oven door open, thinking the heat from the oven would warm the apartment. Did I mention the windows were completely shut and locked?
    I immediately opened the windows, got her out of the apartment, and called building management. She couldn’t understand what the big deal was until I finally got through to her that she could have very well died of carbon monoxide poisoning had I not come home early that night. To top it off, she told me she had planned to light some candles. © Mavrik484 / Reddit
  • I told him I had to leave in 1.5 hours. He told me that it was oddly specific, and I should have rounded up to 2 hours instead of 1 hour and 50 minutes. I clarified that I had to leave in 1 hour and 30 minutes, and he said that’s actually 1.3 hours. © IndividualAd2337 / Reddit
  • We stopped at a gas station that sold lottery tickets. He came running out of the gas station, waving his ticket and saying he won $5. I asked him how much money he spent to win $5. He proudly told me that it was $20. © badbreath_onionrings / Reddit
  • After calling her to say things weren’t gonna work out, and her parents were never gonna approve, she asked, “If you knew things weren’t gonna work out, why did you ever kiss me?” The relationship was 2.5 years long. I was speechless. © carlos4068 / Reddit
  • He locked himself in the bathroom and tattooed the Louis Vuitton logo onto his cheek. Backwards. Because he forgot that reflections were a thing. And then I had to explain to him, in excruciating detail, WHY he had messed up and what I meant by “it’s backwards.” © OhEmRo / Reddit
  • My girlfriend looked out the window just before sunset. The sun was still on the horizon. Then she looked up, saw a full moon above, and said, “How are the sun and moon out at the same time? What is going on?” She thought they were always exactly on the opposite sides of the Earth. © Chimie45 / Reddit
  • One Halloween, I dressed up as Death. I had a black robe on, wore a hooded skull mask, and was carrying a plastic scythe. I was in an elevator going down from my floor to exit the building, and the girl I was dating happened to walk in. She looks at me, and goes, “Are you a farmer?” © KalasHorseman / Reddit
  • We were grocery shopping together, and my ex was convinced that microwaves worked because they cooked things “with tiny little people inside.” I honestly wasn’t sure if they were serious or just messing with me, but the straight face and genuine conviction made it hard to tell. We had a pretty awkward exchange, and I had to explain how microwaves actually work. Not sure if it sunk in, but that was certainly a moment. © ok-commuter / Reddit

