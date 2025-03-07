My Husband Shocked Me With a Dangerous Joke, So I Taught Him a Lesson

[edited] So, I’m currently pregnant, about 6 months along, and my husband has been doing this thing every time we go to the doctor’s. I told him it bothers me, but he just brushed it off and said I’m overreacting. He says that he’s “just having fun.”

He thinks it’s hilarious and says he’s just “messing with me.” He’ll drive me to the clinic, for the appointment, and when I’m about to get in the car, he drives forward a little, then reverses, then drives forward again.

He does this a few times, and it always frustrates me. I’m already dealing with the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy, and this just feels like him poking fun at me when I’m already tired and stressed.