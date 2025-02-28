I Was Joyfully Pregnant, but My Husband's Toxic Reaction Is Destroying Everything

I (37/F) am married to Nick (44/M), who was married to Vanessa for 5 years. My husband’s first wife died in an accident 11 years ago, leaving two kids behind. I met my husband when the kids were very young.

We started dating slowly. Nick has always been a little more distant than anyone I’d ever been with, but he and the kids lost Vanessa so young that I understood it. We dated for three years before getting married.

I’ve always had a really great relationship with the kids, Luke (15/M) and Lila (13/F), and they were happy for me to marry their dad. I had wanted an actual wedding, nothing big, but Nick really didn’t want one, so we got married at the courthouse with just Luke and Lila present. We had a really fast engagement, but it worked for all of us.