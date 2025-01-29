All It Took Was Shrimp Tacos to End My Marriage

Marriages end in divorce for various reasons, and the end of any relationship is an emotional one, with tangled feelings. One such incident happened with the woman, who shared her story on Reddit, on how things came to a head over shrimp tacos. A working mother, she could not handle her husband's detachment from the family, and now has an actionable plan. Here's her beautifully worded story.

“Sometimes, all it takes is shrimp tacos to find the clarity you had been seeking for years.”

It’s a typical weeknight. I’m sore from the energy it took to steady the ship the four days prior, as his family was in town. And while the weekend should have been about making beautiful memories with family – it was more of the usual. A high conflict, high turmoil situation where I pulled from the deepest depths of my soul to conjure the patience to appease his demands, his tantrums, his mood swings. What struck me the most about this particular weekend was that I realized that I wasn’t alone in my pain. I had always been met with a hostile shortness from him when he didn’t feel understood. I saw him treat his mother with the same hostile indifference I had been experiencing when things didn’t go his way. And I sat in disbelief, thinking – if he can’t even communicate respectfully with his own mother, what hope do I have?

“In my attempt to recover from the tumultuous weekend, I show my love with a home-cooked meal.”

His favorite, shrimp tacos. Specifically, spicy Cajun shrimp tacos with a sweet mango salsa. I love to be in the kitchen. It’s how I show love. Over the past few months, he became increasingly detached during our weeknight dinners. As soon as he got home, straight to the PS5. While our daughter prodded around, yelling for attention – his time was not devoted to reading her books, playing with her, going for walks but strictly on the PS5. God forbid I ask him to change a diaper. Or empty the trash. Or help with something for the dinner. I was met with hostility. I was humiliated and made fun of to the others on the game. Not a single time was I met with – ‘How can I help?’ or ‘What do you need?’ I was left with the task of cleaning everything and packing the leftovers to make sure he had lunch the next day. And if I ever asked for help or expressed my disappointment at his lack of investment – I was called lazy.

“We talked about it. I shared my feelings.”

He shut down and scrolled on TikTok. He blew up other times or told me, ‘Wait until I'm done with this game, and then we'll talk about it.’ I suggested counseling. He promised that he understood my frustration. One time, he even offered to help clean after dinner was done. I thought we had figured it out. So today, I get home after a stressful day back at work after the two days off that I took to spend with his family. I woke up at 5:30 am and rushed home at 4 pm to be at daycare pickup. I bought groceries the day before and planned all our meals for the week, and got to cooking as soon as I reached home. He was home before me. He helped me unload the car and after that, straight to the PS5. Business per usual. I took about 30–40 minutes to get the food on the plate. I give a warning call – ‘Food is almost done.’ Eye roll. I give another warning call – ‘Food is ready.’ I’m met with a hostile, ‘OKAY, BABE.’

“Nothing changed, and I am done.”

I set the table and serve our food, and we (myself and our daughter) begin to have our dinner. Shrimp tacos. He’s still playing his game before coming over. He takes one bite and says, ‘Oh, this is delicious.’ And returns to his game. By the time he makes his way over to actually eat his meal – we are done eating. I tell him that I’m disappointed. He rolls his eyes, deflects my concerns with hostility, and goes back to his game. At this point, I am raging. But I am somehow not surprised. He continues to be absent, detached, and unhelpful at the expense of his family. He laughs it off, makes a joke with his PS5 buddies, and they all laugh. I feel humiliated. And that was the moment – the moment I knew that I could no longer stay in this relationship. I could no longer allow myself to be disrespected like this day in and day out.

I’m fuming, but I get myself together. After cleaning up, I pick up my daughter, and we go for a walk around the neighborhood. I cry my eyes out on that walk. I think about how crazy I must look to our neighbors. But I remind myself that even if he can’t (or won’t) show up for your little family, that I have everything I need. One day, I will look back, I will remember those shrimp tacos, and I will smile because they opened my eyes to the miracle I hold daily, my daughter. I am sleeping in a separate room, going back to therapy, and filing for divorce.

The woman was lauded as “brave” by fellow Redditors.

This stranger is so, so proud of you. What you’re doing is hard , it’s hard to leave and make a change, even if you know what you have isn’t great. You’re brave, and you’re going to build a better life for your daughter.

I hope it feels like a weight is lifted once you’re out. When we’re used to it, I think we underestimate the impact of hostile words and harassment. May your future home be one of peace and sanctuary for you and your kid! queenkitsch / Reddit

My daughter is thriving without his constant negativity. I'm so much happier and healthier not having to work myself to the bone around the house because one less person to clean up after, less stress from having to walk on eggshells to avoid his tantrums, etc. You've got this, and I'm so glad those shrimp tacos made it happen. peaches9057 / Reddit

Dodie85 / Reddit

People loved her writing style so much, they encouraged her to write a book.

What a great read! Sounded like a suspense novel. Yep, file for the divorce. He’s checked out a long time back. Goodbye deadweight! Dotfr / Reddit

I beg of you — write a cookbook. If your cooking is half as delicious as this incredibly written post, we’re all in for a treat! Sending good vibes and crab legs (decadent and fun to smash to pieces in a warranted fit of rage 🦀) meganeggen / Reddit

This. I was engaged the whole post, and it was beautiful and artfully written. I want to read a whole book written by you 💜 Bleak_Midwinter_ / Reddit

Wow, your writing is incredible. It sounds like you have tried so hard with your partner, but people don't change unless they want to. Stay strong. Better times are around the corner for you and your daughter. bringinghomebeetroot / Reddit