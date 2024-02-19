“What Happened to Her Face?” Amy Schumer Leaves Fans Concerned as New Pics Surface

Amy Schumer recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The actress discussed season two of her show Life & Beth. However, it wasn’t her show teasers that caught everyone’s attention. Fans were abuzz with discussions about Schumer’s appearance, particularly her face looking different, and raised concerns about her health. Some experts weighed in on the matter as well.

Fans speculate about “moon face”.

Amy Schumer’s recent appearances on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America to promote the new season of Life & Beth have sparked comments about her face appearing “puffier.” Fans’ speculation revolves around a condition known as “moon face,” which can occur due to factors like weight gain or fluid retention. Despite the attention on her appearance, Schumer remains upbeat, appreciating the engagement and discussion around her looks, which she’s been subject to for nearly two decades in the public eye.

In a viral tweet, a person urged doctors to comment on what they think about Amy’s health. Many experts chimed in and spoke on the matter. “That’s a steroid to treat illness. Let’s be kind and mind our own business,” tweeted one. “Looks like prednisone. I’ve had moon face from prednisone. It’s pretty awful to experience,” added another.

Amy responded to the comments about her.

Schumer, 42, took the comments in stride, addressing them with honesty and humor. She thanked everyone for their feedback, acknowledging that her face does look puffier than usual. Her response shows her resilience and ability to handle criticism with grace. “...thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an autoimmune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay. ”