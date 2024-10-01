“What Happened to Her Face?” Shania Twain Surprises Fans Who Can’t Recognize Her

Singer-songwriter Shania Twain caused quite a stir at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville. Sporting a fresh hairstyle and revamped look, she stunned fans, with many admitting they barely recognized her.

The 59-year-old star turned heads on the red carpet in a sleek, body-hugging denim dress that perfectly outlined her silhouette and draped elegantly to the ground, creating a dramatic effect. Shimmering accents glittered beneath the bright lights, adorning both the top and hemline of the striking outfit.

Twain kept accessories to a minimum, letting the red carpet outfit take center stage, with a bold ring on her left hand as the only statement piece. But what really caught people’s attention was her hairstyle. Her vintage-inspired blonde hair was side-parted, cascading down in soft waves that elegantly framed her shoulders.

Numerous online fans admired her style and flooded her with praise. One admirer enthusiastically commented, ''She looks great here! Go Shania!'' Another noted, ''Her eyes revealed who she is...pretty woman!''

A large number of people thought she looked drastically different and had trouble recognizing the That Don’t Impress Me Much singer. One person was confused and noted, ’’It’s not just the hair. She looks like a completely different person; I don’t understand it.’’ Another pointed out, ’’Trying too hard to appear young. She’s not willing to age gracefully.’’ A third asked, ’’What happened to her face?’’

We can’t deny that Shania Twain looks radiant and incredibly glamorous. The star is known for frequently changing her hairstyle, and she recently caused a big buzz with a completely different hair color. Check out the stunning photos here.