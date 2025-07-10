Breastfeeding Can Change Women’s Brains Forever, Study Says

A study led by researchers at UCLA Health has found that women over the age of 50 who had breastfed their babies performed better on cognitive tests compared to women who had never breastfed. The findings suggest that breastfeeding may have a positive impact on postmenopausal women’s cognitive performance and could have long-term benefits for the mother’s brain.

The researchers ran two trials with 115 women and gave them cognitive tests to analyze their learning, delayed recall, executive functioning, and processing. Women who had breastfed performed better in all four categories.