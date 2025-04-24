12 Times Rich People Proved They Live in a Different Universe

Most of us know what it’s like to save up for something special or double-check our bank balance before a night out. But for some people, money isn’t just a tool—it’s a way of life that seems completely out of touch with reality. These stories of wealthy individuals offer a glimpse into a very different kind of world—one where common sense doesn’t always come with the credit card.

  • Ex-friend of my wife, daughter of fairly wealthy business owner. This girl threw a fit at a friendly gathering, complaining about how her father (CEO) had given her (VP of operations-honorary title) a $200K yearly bonus... After she had already prepared her taxes. She was now going to have to go back to her accountant... © Sea_Ganache620 / Reddit
  • I had a rich friend growing up who would often have dinner at our house. One day, I had dinner at hers. The food was amazing, especially this one stinky cheese they had, but her mom and dad kept looking at me strangely. The next day, they sent us a $500 bill for the cheese I had eaten.
    Turns out, it was something called Pule cheese which is, like, ridiculously expensive. Still, though, why not just tell me that before I ate it?! I had to use all of my savings to pay them back, and I never saw that friend again.
  • The most recent one that sticks out was from a friend who’s a drum teacher at a fancy private school. He’s not technically employed by the school, so he bills the parents directly. Went to check his account and found a few more 0s than there should be in his teaching account.
    Turned out he’d accidentally billed one set of parents $40,000 instead of $400, and they just paid it anyway. © Seruvius / Reddit
  • I used to work with someone who proclaimed to be an environmentalist. She was very preachy. Once, I had a can of Coke on my desk, and she said, “You’re going to recycle that, right?”
    She used her father’s personal jet all the time. Once, just to fly from NYC to Boston to see a baseball game. © LiterallyOuttoLunch / Reddit
  • A senior rich kid in my high school was driving his dad’s jaguar when his buddy asked him what would happen if he threw into reverse at 60mph. So they tried it and essentially blew the transmission and the motor up. A few months later, he got a Porsche for Christmas. © New_Section_9374 / Reddit
  • My suite mate freshman year of college would pay me, my roommate and his roommate to his chores for him every couple of weeks. He literally gave me $20 for making his bed. © frostyaznguy / Reddit
  • First day as a librarian in a private school. Help a 7-year-old with the printer. He offers to tip me. © human********* / Reddit
  • My college roommate’s mom gave him $1400 for the weekend just randomly. He blew through the whole thing by Saturday asked his mom for more money and was screaming at her because she promised $1400 for the weekend, and he spent most of what she gave him on Friday which isn’t a part of the weekend... © chuteboxhero / Reddit
  • I had a roommate in university who threw her change away. Anything under £5 would go straight to the bin. I put a “change drawer” in the hallway outside her room, and we threw an end of year party with the funds. One can hope it taught her that even coins have value, too, but I doubt she changed her ways entirely. © listenspace / Reddit
  • Once, I was explaining to my college roommate how I was working overtime so I could afford airfare back home for the holiday break. Later that day, she had a meltdown because her parents told her they were going to Cancun for Christmas, “But we went to Cancun last year!” © Bluebird701 / Reddit
  • I worked at SunglassHut in south Florida. One day a family of four came in to buy glasses. Now, I am used to people having money and buying expensive sunglasses.
    But the Dad told the kids, who were probably 6 and 4, to get whatever glasses they wanted. Both grabbed 4 pairs of sunglasses that cost over $250 each. Then both kids pulled out wads of $100 bills to pay for them. © Flapadoodle / Reddit
  • I saw a kid who threw out his clothes after he wore them. He legit didn’t understand the concept of washing clothes. When he came to college, he had a copy of his parents’ Amex platinum card. He would literally stop by a store after school and buy clothes for the next few days. © johnnyglass / Reddit

Whether they meant well or were simply clueless, these entitled moments are proof that money doesn’t always come with perspective. Still, there’s a lot we can learn from how the wealthy think—for better or worse. If you’re curious about the habits that set them apart (in a good way), check out these 10 smart rules rich people follow.

