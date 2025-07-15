10 Vacation-Inspired Nail Ideas for a Stylish 2025 Summer
It’s summer o’clock and you need to wear your best accessory, your nails. While soaking up the sun and enjoying a beach view, a vacation-inspired nail set will tie everything together. From Italian-inspired coastal designs to pearlescent coats, these nails are your ticket to feeling your best this summer.
1. Fruity nails.
Fruity nail designs are becoming all the rage this summer. The juicy pop of colors offers a refreshing look to your summer fits. You can go for all sorts of designs, ranging from the more popular lemon slices to a playful cherry twist.
2. Pretty florals.
Dainty floral designs around your almond-shaped nails offer a more subtle, fairytale-like appeal. You can incorporate pastel shades for the ultimate summery set. If you’re not a fan of pastels, bright retro shades also work well for the flower power 70s effect.
3. Confetti twist.
For all the party girlies out there, it’s time to begin your summer with a blast, on your nails. A glittery confetti tip is a bold move and will shine all vacation long. You can choose how much confetti you want to cover your nails, whether you want a bigger blast, covering half the nail, or a more subtle poof just at the tips.
4. Dots everywhere.
With all the statement looks out there, you might be looking for something a little more minimal. Simple dots will offer you just that. You can choose between a plethora of vacation-inspired shades, including bright turquoise, coral, and yellow, or go for a more neutral beige and decorate it with gold dots. Either way, these nails give off an elegant look no matter the occasion.
5. Pearl nails.
Pearlescent nails with a few seashell embellishments are ideal for any beach getaway. You won’t stop staring at your nails the whole vacation with these shiny sets. Speaking of shine, while chrome did have its moment in the past years, it’s likely on its way out of the trend circle. Similarly, burgundy nails are also seeing a decline this summer. Opting for lighter, glossier shades is the way to go this bright season.
6. Sunset ombré.
The sunset manicure is the perfect balance of bold and elegance. You get the bright shades without it looking too much, and the ombre effect gives it a more seamless, clean look. You can embellish your sunset coat with minimal white stars or make it into a French mani instead.
7. Italian-inspired coastal nails.
Pinterest nail searches are becoming flooded with Italian-inspired summer nails. Think Amalfi coast combined with a citrusy twist. You can add the intricate ceramic tile designs of the Mediterranean along with minimal lemon motifs, for your next coastal vacation. Meanwhile, solid pinks and mint greens, while bright and refreshing, are boring and outdated compared to the statement Italian nails.
8. Tie-dye nails.
Tie dye nails are a perfect vacation look and thanks to Addison Rae, we’re seeing their rise in trend. These nails are featured in her self-titled album photos. Her nail tech, Mei Kawajiri, was behind these colorful manis. In a post on Instagram, she explains how she achieves the look, using a white base and bright-colored eyeshadows to achieve the tie dye effect.
9. Tropical nails.
A vacation in the tropics calls for some paradise-inspired nails. Lots of tropical duo shades are gaining traction this season, including pink and butter yellow as well as red and yellow. These soft and tangy shades give you the best medium to explore tropical patterns, including hibiscus florals and abstract blooms.
10. Coral shades.
Coral shades are having a major moment. This vibrant yet versatile hue pairs especially well with a sun-kissed tan, enhancing that effortless summer glow. Whether you opt for a soft peachy coral or a bold neon pink-coral, this shade instantly evokes the relaxed vibes of tropical beaches, swaying palm trees, and breathtaking sunsets.
Vacation-inspired nails are the perfect way to keep the magic of your getaway alive long after you’ve returned home. Now that you’re mani-ready, time to be pedi-ready with these dominating summer pedicure trends.