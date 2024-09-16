15 Nail Trends That Are Totally Out of Style

Manicurists are typically up-to-date on the latest trends, but they often create designs based on their clients’ preferences. Unfortunately, not everyone has time to keep up with fashion trends. That’s why we took a deep dive into the internet to discover which manicure styles are best left behind—and found some fresh, stylish alternatives to try instead.

Neon everything

Bright neon shades were big for a while, but now softer, more neutral tones are preferred.

Marble design

Marble nail designs have been a favorite in recent years, offering a clean look with a subtle twist. However, it seems the trend has run its course. A great alternative is a timeless monochrome finish that appears more natural and gives a fresh, polished look.

Mint green design

Mint green nails, once a summer staple, are also now considered outdated, though some still associate the shade with freshness. A more modern option is light blue, or a mix of the two shades in one design for a fresh twist.

Matte black nails

Once edgy, matte black nails have lost their appeal as glossier, vibrant shades take the lead.

Geometric design

The minimalist line and figure designs that once gave nails an artistic edge are now considered passé. Pop art designs, featuring smoother lines and vibrant colors, are trending and add a fresh, playful look to any manicure.

Thick French tips

Classic French tips, with their bold white color-blocking, were once the epitome of sophistication. But those days are behind us. Now, elegant baby French manicures are on trend, where the painted tips can be either white or in fun colors for a modern twist.

Bright pink manicure

Bright, saturated pink nail polish, once dubbed “aggressive,” has also lost its appeal, especially after the end of the Barbiecore trend. This bold shade can feel pretentious, suiting only very daring styles. Instead, try more muted tones like soft pink, milky, or peach for a chic, understated look.

Glitter nails

Glitter nails once added instant glamour, but this year, they’re considered outdated. For a more refined vibe, consider trying flirty lace manicures or glazed nails. If you still want some sparkle, opt for designs incorporating crystals for a touch of elegance.

Dark red nails

Red nail polish has been a classic for decades, but it can feel overdone. Fashion experts are moving away from traditional red and suggesting lighter red shades, which are currently at the height of popularity. A French manicure with red tips is another cool, modern take on this classic hue.

Extra long nails

Long, extended nails, whether natural or acrylic, have always been uncomfortable and impractical. Now, they’re seen as tasteless. Manicurists emphasize that it’s the shape and color of the nails, not their length, that add glamour and sophistication.

Neon design

Neon shades have long been a summer favorite, giving nails a bright, fresh look. However, this year they’re out of fashion. If you still want bold color, try vibrant shades like tangerine, deep blue, or fiery crimson—eye-catching and trendy, without being over-the-top.

Too many embellishments on the nails

Unique details can elevate a manicure, but moderation is key. Over-the-top embellishments like beads, bows, and foil have fallen out of favor. Instead, opt for small, neat accents to keep your nails stylish without overwhelming your overall look.

Crackle polish

Crackle topcoats that created a shattered effect have faded from the scene.

Floral design

While floral motifs are making a comeback in fashion, they don’t translate as well to nails. Bright floral nail art often feels out of place. Instead, timeless patterns like turtle print, hearts, or dots are more chic and versatile.

Please note: This article was updated in August 2024 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.