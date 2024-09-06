I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
How 10 Animated Characters Would Look With Realistic Body Proportions
It’s common to see animated female characters with unrealistic waist-to-hip proportions, and it’s become a standard in cartoons. Snow White, however, stands out as the most anatomically accurate Disney princess. This is because animators used a live model for her, and Walt Disney himself wanted her to look more lifelike rather than overly cartoonish. It’s interesting to think about how other characters might appear if drawn with a similar approach to realism.
1. Megara, Hercules
2. Cruella de Vil, One Hundred and One Dalmatians
3. Tarzan, Tarzan
4. Hercules, Hercules
5. Kuzco, The Emperor’s New Groove
6. Elastigirl, The Incredibles
7. Rapunzel, Tangled
8. Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty
9. Finn and Jake, Adventure Time
10. Johnny Bravo, Johnny Bravo
If you’re curious to see more Disney characters portrayed with more realistic body types, don’t miss this amazing collection that includes reimagined versions of Ariel, Cinderella, Elsa, and many others.