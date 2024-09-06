How 10 Animated Characters Would Look With Realistic Body Proportions

22 hours ago

It’s common to see animated female characters with unrealistic waist-to-hip proportions, and it’s become a standard in cartoons. Snow White, however, stands out as the most anatomically accurate Disney princess. This is because animators used a live model for her, and Walt Disney himself wanted her to look more lifelike rather than overly cartoonish. It’s interesting to think about how other characters might appear if drawn with a similar approach to realism.

1. Megara, Hercules

Flora
20 hours ago

2. Cruella de Vil, One Hundred and One Dalmatians

3. Tarzan, Tarzan

Jen
21 hours ago

The one on the right gives me vibes of Tom Hanks in Castaway.

4. Hercules, Hercules

5. Kuzco, The Emperor’s New Groove

6. Elastigirl, The Incredibles

7. Rapunzel, Tangled

8. Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty

9. Finn and Jake, Adventure Time

10. Johnny Bravo, Johnny Bravo

If you’re curious to see more Disney characters portrayed with more realistic body types, don’t miss this amazing collection that includes reimagined versions of Ariel, Cinderella, Elsa, and many others.

Preview photo credit Tarzan / Walt Disney Pictures, Hercules / Walt Disney Pictures

