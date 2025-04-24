Tattoo Artist Turns Pain Into Art With Hyper-Realistic Eye Tattoo for Car Crash Survivor

This young man’s bright future vanished in an instant after a serious car accident left his face disfigured. His nose was almost entirely destroyed. Doctors proposed an unusual solution: to grow a new one on his arm and later graft it onto his face. But for Pavel, any procedure came with significant risks. “I have diabetes, and every operation is a gamble,” he said.

Instead, he went through a skin graft to repair the right side of his face, which required nearly a year to fully heal. Then came a surprising turn, as doctors brought in professional sculptors. Using old photographs of Pavel, they molded a nose that matched his original appearance. A custom internal frame supported its structure.

The most complex part, though, was addressing his lost eye. Initially, doctors explored the possibility of saving it, but it became clear that the damage was irreversible. Worse still, it posed a danger to the healthy eye. Doctors advised removal. “I don’t hold on to things that don’t work. It’s better to get rid of something potentially dangerous than to risk losing my other eye too,” Pavel explained.