8 Summer Dresses Perfect for Weddings, Garden Parties and Everything in Between

Embrace your inner free spirit with a flowing boho maxi dress, often adorned with delicate lace or intricate embroidery, in soft, earthy tones or dreamy pastels. According to Megan Watkins of Silkfred, “Saint Laurent and Chloé-inspired boho dresses will play a huge part in wedding guest trends,” ideal for rustic or beach weddings, especially when paired with statement jewelry. Watkins also notes that “mesh and sheer fabrics will continue to dominate,” adding a touch of allure to these guest dresses.