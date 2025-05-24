5 Outdated Jewelry Trends We’re Saying Goodbye to in 2025
An outfit can never go wrong with the right jewelry and accessories to slay the day. It just completes the look. It’s a classic and personal piece that you can experiment with.
However, as change is constant, so are the jewelry trends. Yes, some might not be that timeless for 2025, so we have to say goodbye to these pieces of jewelry.
1. Bold beaded jewelry
Once popular, beaded jewelry is now seen as juvenile and is being replaced by more sophisticated pieces. It is falling out of favor as these pieces often feel too heavy and tend to overwhelm an outfit. Their bulky design makes them difficult to layer or pair with other accessories. Instead, opt for more refined gemstone pieces that offer elegance without overpowering your look.
2. Excessive charm jewelry
Many of us remember the clinking sounds every time we moved, especially during quiet moments like tests. While the style isn’t completely outdated, it’s best to keep it simple now. Charm jewelry featuring colorful tassels, neon beads, and fabric accents has had its moment, but these playful styles are starting to feel too youthful and impractical for most wardrobes.
While fun, they often lack versatility and can make an outfit appear overly casual or mismatched. These pieces also tend to miss the mark when it comes to the polished, sophisticated look many women are aiming for today. Plus, their overly trendy nature means they quickly fall out of step as styles continue to evolve.
3. Flashy logo jewelry
Jewelry with bold brand logos is fading in popularity, making way for subtle, handcrafted pieces that emphasize artistry and quality over labels. These pieces could feel more like wearable advertisements than expressions of personal style. They’re also difficult to pair with a wide range of outfits or occasions, often clashing with more refined or casual looks.
4. Overly complicated layering
Layering remains popular in 2025, but the trend is shifting away from over-stacking multiple necklaces that appear tangled or chaotic. Instead, the emphasis is on intentional, elegant layering with pieces that complement each other in length, style, and texture.
5. Traditional pearl necklace
Traditional pearl strands have always symbolized classic elegance, but they’re being overshadowed by more modern, creative takes on this timeless gem. The move away from the classic single-strand design reflects a broader shift toward innovation and individuality in contemporary jewelry.
Also, designers are giving pearls a modern twist by pairing them with gold, using asymmetrical arrangements, and setting them in sleek, contemporary styles. The result is a fresh, updated look that redefines how pearls are worn today.
Some stylish jewelry to consider in 2025.
- Layered necklaces are a big trend right now because it let you mix different lengths, styles, and textures to create your own unique look. Whether you’re dressing up something simple or adding a stylish touch, layering adds depth and personality. Works with many styles, from boho to elegant, and their versatility makes them a lasting trend. As long as people enjoy expressing themselves through fashion, layered necklaces will stay popular.
- Arm cuffs and statement bracelets. Drawing from ancient influences, bold arm cuffs and chunky bracelets are staging a powerful return. These statement pieces bring a blend of sophistication and edge, instantly elevating any look.
- Seashell motifs. While recent years focused on baroque and organically shaped pearls, 2025 is ushering in a wave of seashell-inspired jewelry. This emerging motif has quickly gained popularity, with spiral and shell-shaped earrings and necklaces showing up across collections. And there’s no need to wait for summer—these coastal-inspired pieces are making their way into year-round style.
- Corded pendants. Instead of playful beads, corded pendant necklaces are gaining popularity. They still feel nostalgic, but the designs—like sculptural pendants—are more mature and elegant. One standout is Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti Bean necklace, a favorite among fashion insiders.
- Sustainable and ethical jewelry. Environmentally aware shoppers are fueling the rise in demand for ethically sourced gemstones and recycled metals. In 2025, sustainable jewelry brands are expected to take center stage.
Jewelry can be the definition of your personality and a way to show your preferences. You don’t have to feel pressured by the current trend because you’re free to experiment with your looks and how you can slay with it. Mixing and matching jewelry is a fun and creative way to express your personal style.
To build a unique look, start by choosing a focal point—like a statement necklace or earrings—then add complementary pieces. Don’t shy away from mixing metals like gold, silver, and rose gold, as well as experimenting with different textures to add depth. Balance the size and scale of your pieces for a cohesive look.
The key is to enjoy the process and explore various combinations. As your collection grows, you’ll find more ways to express your style through jewelry.
Updating your jewelry collection isn’t just about following trends—it’s about discovering pieces that reflect who you are today. Don’t be afraid to experiment, mix old with new, and explore different styles that speak to your personal taste.
As you build your collection, focus on thoughtful, sustainable choices that not only elevate your look but also align with your values. After all, jewelry is more than an accessory—it’s a form of self-expression and a lasting symbol of personal style.
For more jewelry trends to look out for, visit this link.