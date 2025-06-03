10 Luxury Home Tips That Could Fool Everyone Into Thinking You Hired a Designer
We’d love the luxury look without the heavy price tag — the beautiful home aesthetic without breaking the bank. Well, we’ve got you. Home decor experts have revealed some clever hacks that can be used in any home to elevate the space. Here are 10 of them that could easily get your home looking high-end.
1. Add some stone accessories.
There’s something about the stone accents that instantly scream luxury in a home. They bring a natural look to a space, but they can also be pricey—especially in kitchens and bathrooms. So what’s the budget-friendly alternative?
Jason Saft, founder and CEO of Staged to Sell Home, advises using stone furniture or accessories instead.
How to make it luxurious:
- Items like side tables, console tables, or even small stone dishes can add that upscale touch.
- Putting them in spots that people see often can allow you to get the most out of their visual impact.
2. Paint rooms in a high-gloss finish.
The experts say that the best way to turn any room into a ’glowing jewel box’ is to repaint a room in a high-gloss finish to create a lacquer-like quality. It will definitely be labor-intensive, but what’s a little sweat when money is being saved, and you’re getting your efforts worth of luxury.
3. Arrange fresh flowers in your home.
Most people would agree that fresh flowers make a home feel fancy. They smell great, they look amazing, and they just have a way of making us smile. So how to get the most out of them for your home.
How to make it luxurious:
- Just putting a vase of flowers on a table or shelf can make the space look prettier and more high-end right away. So get your hands in your garden or buy some local fresh flowers and place them in a vase. It doesn’t have to be pricey, just a simple glass or ceramic vase will do because it allows the flowers to stand out.
4. Out with the plastic — we need natural materials.
Plastic items, though cheap and easy to find, can sometimes make a space look less luxurious. A simple way to upgrade your home is to swap plastic things for items made of wood, glass, or metal.
How to make it luxurious:
- Replace a plastic trash can with a metal one, or use a woven basket instead of a plastic laundry hamper.
- If you keep plastic bottles out on the bathroom counter, try putting them away in a drawer for a week and see how much better the space looks.
You don’t need to get rid of all your plastic stuff—just look for a few small changes that can make your home feel more stylish.
5. Get a full length mirror.
Not only do full-length mirrors show off your outfit—they can make a room feel brighter and bigger while matching your home’s style. Smaller mirrors work well on dressing tables or in bathrooms, but if you want something that really stands out, go for a full-length mirror.
How to make it luxurious:
- Whether it’s for your living room or hallway, there are plenty of great options to fit your space and taste.
- Some of the best ones to get are wall-mounted mirrors, leaner mirrors or arch mirrors.
- A full-length mirror works great in a bedroom or entryway, especially in narrow hallways where it can make the space feel bigger and let you check your outfit, head to toe. Just make sure there’s room to step back and that it reflects something neat, not clutter—and add lighting nearby (like a lamp or LED strip) to brighten the area without shining light directly into the mirror.
6. Level-up your lighting.
Lighting has a big effect on the look and feel of your home, even though it’s often overlooked.
How to make it luxurious:
- Skip harsh overhead lights and use floor and table lamps with warm white bulbs for a cozy vibe.
- Smart bulbs are a great budget-friendly upgrade—they can dim, change color, and be set on timers so you don’t have to worry about switching them on or off.
7. Fancy hand soap.
Luxury isn’t just a look, it’s a feeling too and—sometimes it’s just about making everyday things feel a bit nicer. A simple way to do that is to upgrade your hand soap. It’s a small item and usually not too pricey, so if you find a scent you really enjoy, it’s okay to treat yourself.
How to make it luxurious:
- Get a basic soap and just switch out the plastic bottle for a nicer soap dispenser. It might seem unnecessary, but this small change can make washing your hands feel a bit more special.
8. Get yourself a decorative tray.
Let’s serve up some elegance. Using trays is an easy way to make any space look more organized and stylish. And you don’t have to use them solely to serve food. It’s just a small touch, but it can make everything seem neat and pretty.
How to make it luxurious:
- Get marble trays for your bathroom or vanity and strategically place them to display your perfumes, toiletries, or other items.
- For your kitchen, wooden trays would look great.
- And woven trays are perfect for coffee tables.
9. Hang your curtains high.
Some curtains just make a room drip in splendor. But there’s a trick to this, and it all about how high you hang them. To help make your room look finished and more stylish — incorporate these curtain tips.
How to make it luxurious:
- Hang them high — Hanging curtains a few inches above the window or just below the ceiling makes the room look taller and more open.
- Choose the right fabric — Fabrics like velvet or linen add a touch of luxury and make the space feel fancier.
- Let them touch the floor — To get the best look, make sure your curtains are long enough to reach the floor.
10. Clean your space.
Want your home to look more expensive without spending much? Just keep it clean and organized. A lot of times, it feels like you need a full makeover, but really, you just need to tidy up.
Do your chores, put things back where they belong, and try to keep things in order. A good deep clean can make your home feel nicer, calmer, and more put-together.
Not every money-saving strategy works, though. Some might actually be draining your finances rather than helping. But how does one know which ones those are? Check out this guide to see the money-saving traps that you might be falling for.