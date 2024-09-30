My Cruel Stepmother Wants to Take My Baby, and Her Reason Left Me Furious

A 29-year-old woman shared her story on Reddit, desperate for help. Her stepmother has started trying to take over her role as a mother, making the young mom’s life feel like a living nightmare.

She had a really complicated relationship with her dad and stepmother.

"I’m F29 (English), and I live in Italy with my fiancé M37 Marco (Italian) & our daughter 5 months old, Willow. I moved to Italy after graduating from medical school, where I met Marco, and now I’m a resident in one of the hospitals. My father left my mum and me and has been very inconsistent. He married Tammy when I was young and she has never liked me & she was also never able to have kids. So when I gave birth my mum's side of the family came over to visit and meet Willow and look after both of us. Nothing from my dad or Tammy. So two weeks ago they turned up unannounced claiming to be ‘in the area on holiday’ and wanted to meet Willow."

"She was getting a bit fussy and she combination fed but as I was home I grabbed a cover and let her latch onto me. Tammy says the breastfeeding will have to stop soon. I’m confused and ask her why and she said it couldn’t be kept up when Willow is with them. Now I’m even more confused and I ask what is she on about. She shows me photos of a baby room and says that we should split custody of Willow and not to worry and she has everything set up already. I just stare at her but she carries on. Claiming that the age gap between me and Marco is unhealthy for a child to grow up with, saying it was obvious I needed help and she was happy to, and mostly that I was more bothered about working than staying home with my baby so I should just let her have Willow. But obviously, she wasn’t able to breastfeed so we would have to stop that now."

"I told her she couldn’t be serious to think that I was giving her my baby. She tells me to calm down, she’s not asking for full custody but she could provide a much calmer and stabler home and that I could always visit. She said it’s what she deserves. Marco pushed everyone out and made sure Willow and I were alright. Since then I’ve been really weirded out and been getting texts from my father saying I need to let Tammy prove herself as a good caregiver and Tammy has been sending loads of photos of the nursery she has made. Just to add so people don’t get confused. I’m in Italy but Tammy isn’t. They had flown over here. My dad isn’t actually on my birth certificate so I think that limits his ‘grandparent's rights’ claim, my mum is our nominated guardian for Willow. If anything happens to us it’s written in a will & Willow goes to the daycare in the hospital we both work at."

Here’s what people online had to say about it.

"Screenshot every text and block them on every platform you use. I’d honestly even consider moving house if possible. That is a pure psycho, there, and your “dad” is fully enabling her delusion." Uhrcilla / Reddit

"Never let this woman have access to your child without you being there. She is delusional and scary!" Mother-Baker75 / Reddit

"You’re twenty-nine, a doctor, with a loving fiancé, and this fool waltzes up and demands your baby?!? The biggest red flag is, “This nursing will have to stop soon.” Don’t let these people anywhere near Willow! You’re mature and sane and need no advice from a stranger on Reddit, but I am outraged on your behalf. Do come back with an update, and best of luck." AffectionatePoet4586 / Reddit

"Go no contact with your father and his insane wife immediately. If moving is an option so they don't know where you live and can't show up, do so. Anyone who gives them information about you or your daughter is cut from your life. " Dark_Moonstruck / Reddit

"Why does your father think you would let her prove she is a good caregiver? He is just as delusional as she is. What insane ideas were going through their heads while investing all the time, energy, and money into making a room for YOUR baby in their home without having a single conversation with you beforehand? What did they think you would say when they approached you with this custody arrangement? I would get a lawyer right away and start documenting their actions and words. If they can’t get your child with your permission, don’t put it past them to try to gain custody by other despicable means (such as trying to declare you as unfit parents)." thebonita1 / Reddit