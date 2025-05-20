Man Reveals the Real Reason He Keeps Getting Women Pregnant, Shocks His Sister to the Core

The woman complained, “My brother has 3 babies from 3 women. He always asks me for money to support his gaggle of kids. I finally hit my limit and said, ‘Why do you keep having kids you can’t afford? Get a vasectomy!’ He went really quiet, then dropped a bombshell, ‘It’s because of my special mission. It’s a serious reason.’”

Anna wrote, “I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. I hung up on him.

For three days, I couldn’t get it out of my head. What ‘serious reason’ could possibly justify what looked like utter recklessness? Was he starting his own soccer team? Was there some weird online theory he had fallen into?

Finally, I called him back, ‘I give up. What’s this huge reason you mentioned?’

There was a pause. Then he sighed — one of those deep, weary sighs that carries more weight than words.

‘Okay,’ he said, ‘but you have to promise not to interrupt.’

I sat down. ‘Fine.’

And then he told me.”