Man Reveals the Real Reason He Keeps Getting Women Pregnant, Shocks His Sister to the Core
Maybe it’s a bit idealistic, but we still believe having children should come from a place of love and a sincere desire to be a parent—not because you’re feeling pushed by family expectations or social pressure. Few things are worse than bringing a child into the world for the wrong reasons.
Anna, 29, reached out to us with a jaw-dropping story and a plea for advice. She recently uncovered the real reason her brother fathered many kids with different women. He’s now expecting another, despite struggling to support even one. The shocking truth he confessed left Anna stunned—and, at the same time, the woman got a proof that she was mistaken when she judged her brother too fast.
Anna, 29, wrote us a letter, and her story is absolutely out of ordinary.
The woman shared, “My brother, 37, asks me for money to support his huge collection of kids. He’s got 3 women pregnant. Recently, he called me asking for cash. I firmly said, ‘Get a vasectomy, you can’t afford kids!’
I was stunned when he said, ‘Actually, I’m going to have another kid soon, and you can say whatever you wish, but I have a serious reason for it, even more serious than you can imagine!’”
Anna added, “I didn’t even know whether to laugh or cry at this point. Until I found out what my brother really had in mind. Now I feel like I really didn’t know him, because what I heard from him after our confrontation, is stuck in my mind forever.”
Anna’s brother kept asking her for money to support his kids.
The woman complained, “My brother has 3 babies from 3 women. He always asks me for money to support his gaggle of kids. I finally hit my limit and said, ‘Why do you keep having kids you can’t afford? Get a vasectomy!’ He went really quiet, then dropped a bombshell, ‘It’s because of my special mission. It’s a serious reason.’”
Anna wrote, “I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. I hung up on him.
For three days, I couldn’t get it out of my head. What ‘serious reason’ could possibly justify what looked like utter recklessness? Was he starting his own soccer team? Was there some weird online theory he had fallen into?
Finally, I called him back, ‘I give up. What’s this huge reason you mentioned?’
There was a pause. Then he sighed — one of those deep, weary sighs that carries more weight than words.
‘Okay,’ he said, ‘but you have to promise not to interrupt.’
I sat down. ‘Fine.’
And then he told me.”
Anna was shocked by her brother’s hidden life and secret actions.
Anna said, “He explained that over the last few years, he’d become part of a private network — families and individuals who were seeking donors not just for biomaterial, but for connection. People who didn’t want anonymous clinics. Who wanted to know the person bringing a child into the world. Who wanted to build something meaningful from broken pieces of their lives.
He’d met a woman who had survived breast cancer and lost her fertility. Another who was a widow, trying to carry on the dream she and her husband never got to realize. One couple had lost their only child in a car accident and wanted another child with some connection to the person they loved.
One of them — this part nearly made me cry — was the mother of my brother’s best friend, who died young. She had asked my brother if he’d help her have a child who’d carry a piece of her son’s spirit.
He wasn’t some wild, irresponsible guy spreading himself around. He was chosen — by these women, these families. And he chose them back.”
Anna is stunned by her brother’s secret intentions, but decided to support him in any way possible.
Anna shared, “‘I stay in touch with most of them,’ he told me. ‘I get updates, photos. I go to birthday parties when they invite me. I’m not trying to be a full-time dad to every kid. But I am present, in whatever way they need. I just... I wanted to be a light for people who were in really dark places.’
I didn’t say anything for a while.
I had been so sure I knew who he was — the screw-up, the one who always needed help, the one who never planned beyond next week. And yet, here he was, planting seeds of hope in people’s lives — literally.
‘I’m not asking you for money,’ he added. ‘I just needed someone in the family to understand. To know it’s not chaos. It’s love. It just looks different.’
And that’s when I cried.
Not because I was angry or overwhelmed, but because I realized I had judged him with such a narrow lens. I had missed the quiet nobility behind his choices. He wasn’t creating messes — he was helping people rebuild.”
