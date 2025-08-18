15 Comics About Women’s Everyday Life That Are Surprisingly Relatable

Women’s lives are not only moments of joy and success, but also daily challenges that require a lot of strength and patience. At first glance, these may be simple, ordinary things, but in fact they often become the source of many problems. We decided to show through comics what difficulties women face every day. And many women may find them relatable.

Long nails are not only beautiful but also a great challenge in performing household tasks.

As soon as you decide to put on lip gloss, the wind ruins all your plans.

Showering under infernally hot water is a special treat.

We all know how valuable it is to get compliments from other women.

When you plan a vacation and forget about your period.

When your hair is pulled in a tight ponytail all day, you should expect a headache in the evening.

You don’t always have enough time to fully prepare for an event. But we, girls, have life hacks for all occasions.

Doing the best makeup of your life and staying at home is a woman’s biggest pain.

You look in the mirror and think, “What a beauty!” But as soon as you pick up your phone to take a photo, everything changes.

What a relief to take off your heels when you’ve been on your feet all day.

There are so many clothes in your wardrobe, but you have nothing to wear.

When it takes 30 minutes to make both eyeliner wings the same.

After you apply foundation, your fingerprints can be found everywhere.

Our underwear depends on the day of our cycle.

When you’ve been shopping for 3 hours and still haven’t bought anything.