20+ Real Photos That Look Totally Photoshopped

Nowadays, seemingly nothing can surprise us. Not only is science moving ahead by leaps and bounds, but there are special effects everywhere, too. Everywhere you look, everything is rotating and shimmering. And what some Photoshop wizards do with photos is just next-level stuff. And it’s even a little sad that, because of all these technologies, it is often difficult to believe in the reality of some moments. And yet they are there and deserve our attention. No montages, no Photoshop — just real photos.

“This is still the best costume I’ve ever done.”

  • My brain refuses to believe it’s not photoshopped. It’s just unreal. But the barely noticeable inaccuracies prove that the photo is original.

“In case there is any doubt, I want to assure you that these pictures are real. Chipmunks can be very easy to get along with, once you’ve taken the time to befriend them.”

“My cats formed a smiley face today.”

“Found this fungus in my garden No, it is not photoshopped.”

“Took a picture of my daughter walking through a tunnel and the lighting made it look like a bad Photoshop.”

“Taking a photo of my schefflera and my cat had to make it weird.”

“Best photo of my cat”

“There’s an animal in this photo and no, it’s not the groundhog.”

“Yes, it is a real cow.”

“Took a photo of my parents’ dog, she looks like a wall mount.”

“Daughter moon landing (really just on deck when started to snow the other night). New York”

“A photo I took of 2 cats at night using a phone camera with flash.”

“Just found a weird looking lizard in a public hallway.”

“The guy at WalMart looked at me like I was weird for taking a picture of my paint before he could mix it. I thought it was awesome.”

“Took this photo earlier this year.”

“I think I just took the most magical photo of my cat.”

“The view from my window looks exactly like a painting.”

“Just a weird truck”

“This picture I took of Ray swinging a pickaxe got real weird. I dig it.”

“This is a really interesting find.”

“A photo of my plane flying past a thunderstorm”

“Tree I found on a walk in the fall.”

But these people here are real pros in Photoshop. Check out their hilarious creations.

Preview photo credit brodyqat / Reddit

