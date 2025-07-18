20+ Real Photos That Look Totally Photoshopped
23 hours ago
Nowadays, seemingly nothing can surprise us. Not only is science moving ahead by leaps and bounds, but there are special effects everywhere, too. Everywhere you look, everything is rotating and shimmering. And what some Photoshop wizards do with photos is just next-level stuff. And it’s even a little sad that, because of all these technologies, it is often difficult to believe in the reality of some moments. And yet they are there and deserve our attention. No montages, no Photoshop — just real photos.
“This is still the best costume I’ve ever done.”
- My brain refuses to believe it’s not photoshopped. It’s just unreal. But the barely noticeable inaccuracies prove that the photo is original.
“In case there is any doubt, I want to assure you that these pictures are real. Chipmunks can be very easy to get along with, once you’ve taken the time to befriend them.”
“My cats formed a smiley face today.”
“Found this fungus in my garden No, it is not photoshopped.”
“Took a picture of my daughter walking through a tunnel and the lighting made it look like a bad Photoshop.”
“Taking a photo of my schefflera and my cat had to make it weird.”
“Best photo of my cat”
“There’s an animal in this photo and no, it’s not the groundhog.”
- Looks like a nuthatch. © Mentalfloss1 / Reddit
“Yes, it is a real cow.”
“Took a photo of my parents’ dog, she looks like a wall mount.”
“Daughter moon landing (really just on deck when started to snow the other night). New York”
“A photo I took of 2 cats at night using a phone camera with flash.”
“Just found a weird looking lizard in a public hallway.”
“The guy at WalMart looked at me like I was weird for taking a picture of my paint before he could mix it. I thought it was awesome.”
“Took this photo earlier this year.”
“I think I just took the most magical photo of my cat.”
“The view from my window looks exactly like a painting.”
“Just a weird truck”
“This picture I took of Ray swinging a pickaxe got real weird. I dig it.”
“This is a really interesting find.”
- This phenomenon is called fasciation. © whentron / Reddit
“A photo of my plane flying past a thunderstorm”
- How did you get such a clean plane window? Mine are usually frosted and grotty and blurry. © fujitsoup / Reddit
- He was outside the plane. © qazesxedcrfvtgbyhnuj / Reddit
“Tree I found on a walk in the fall.”
- How that’s still standing is amazing. © FlipperBun / Reddit
- Like fairies live there. © sierrahaze90 / Reddit
But these people here are real pros in Photoshop. Check out their hilarious creations.
Preview photo credit brodyqat / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
10 Secrets That Could Leave Even the Toughest Hearts Trembling
Curiosities
5 months ago
My Only Son Excluded Me From His Wedding Because of His Fiancée’s Dark Scheme
Family & kids
year ago
My Son Asked Me to Buy an Insulting Gift for His Wife — I Taught Him a Lesson He’ll Never Forget
Family & kids
6 months ago
15 Awkward Situations That Could Happen to Any Parent
Family & kids
4 years ago
17 Kind People Who Just Made Other People's Life Better
People
7 months ago
15 True Stories That Could Belong in a David Lynch Movie
Curiosities
year ago
My Son Brought His Fiancée Home – I Immediately Called the Police
Family & kids
7 months ago
My MIL Called My Son a “Lottery Ticket,” but I Got the Last Laugh
Family & kids
month ago
I Kicked My Nasty MIL Out of the House, I Don’t Care She Has No Money and May End Up Being Homeless
Family & kids
year ago
16 Stereotypes That Modern Parents Should Leave in the Past
Family & kids
4 years ago
15 People Who Can Participate in “Fear Factor” After Having Guests in Their House
Curiosities
10 months ago
12 People Whose Medical Visits Went Horribly, Horribly Wrong
Curiosities
2 months ago