15 Non-Staged Photos That Make Familiar Things Look Suspiciously Fantastic
Sometimes, we all may get the feeling that the universe is low-key messing with us. Like, you’re just trying to eat your cereal in peace, and suddenly notice a thing that makes you grab your camera. Or your dog’s ear folds in a way that suspiciously resembles a pop star’s portrait. Yeah. That kind of day.
The truth is, magical stuff hides in plain sight, if you’re observant (or just lucky enough to snap a pic before it disappears). These 15 non-staged photos prove that everyday life is full of tiny, mind-blowing surprises. So grab your curiosity, because these are the kinds of moments you’ll want to remember, or at least show off to your grandkids someday.
1. This bug on the outside of my window looks like a fairy.
2. I have a single strand of golden hair on my face
3. My dog and I have the same hair
4. My mom’s domesticated frog
5. Bought an eggplant with a nose today
6. Inflammation caused my iris to dilate in the shape of a butterfly.
7. Pizza getting delivered to... McDonald’s
8. There’s a Wi-Fi symbol on my potato as I was peeling it.
9. My brother cut a tooth brush in half instead of getting a travel brush
10. My dog kinda looks like an oil painting in this photo.
11. Sphynx wrinkles his back whenever I pet him.
12. Breast milk on left side is blue.
13. My husband and I each took a bite before we took our pizza home, accidental heart!
14. This photo of my dog’s ear looks like Michael Jackson.
- Bro, I’m just waking up and still in bed, and that scared me lol! © XplodiaDustybread / Reddit
15. Got an X-Ray while wearing a menstrual cup.
- Oooo so that’s what’s going on. Switching to a cup was the best thing I’ve done, and interesting to see it from this perspective! © CharlieHA23 / Reddit
