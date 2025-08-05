15+ Family Photos That Can Make You Feel Nostalgic and Awkward at the Same Time
Family albums contain a lot of real masterpieces that make you want to literally fall through the ground even years later. And it’s not just about children’s experiments with mom’s lipstick or “ingenious” ideas for parties. Some heroes of the pictures still grab their heads and are ready to pay any money just to destroy some pictures forever. Fortunately, their “caring” relatives have already posted their disgrace on social media.
“This is what my brother and I did in every family photo. Mom, I’m sorry.”
“Our good boy doing zoomies in our family photo”
- “Who are all these people?” © IvysH4rleyQ / Reddit
“The time I decided to cast my entire head. Hours later, my mom came home from work to me attempting to saw the plaster bandages off.”
- The breathing straws! © Kingston023 / Reddit
“Glad my wife changed hairstyles since then.”
“Me in 2014. Called myself Sparrow.”
“Today I welcomed my first child into the world. Here’s a photo of me waking up after passing out in the OR.”
“My daughter asked her dad to be launched into my photo where she struck this pose. Now she is convinced she is a real superhero.”
“This is what my wife discovered when she opened our kitchen pantry door.”
“My dad found this picture of me when he was going through old photos.”
“They are just thrilled with our vacation.”
“Proof that true love isn’t afraid to get a little dirty.”
“So I’m a dancer, and I do photo shoots with a photographer friend. Sometimes the photos don’t quite come out as planned...”
“Oh those little brothers...”
“My mom and I went to a wedding with a photo booth.”
“She’s single, so she wanted to take solo-pictures as a strong, independent woman, but I wanted to remind her that she never has to go it alone.”
“My wife doesn’t want me snacking late at night, but here are these two goons caught red-handed eating my noodles behind my back.”
Well, if after this article you didn’t rush to find your albums and see if there’s anything like this in there, you’re either the perfect child or a master at destroying evidence!
