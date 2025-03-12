10 Internet Mysteries That Were Meticulously Solved by Internet Geniuses

My wife and I consumed approximately 2 spoonfuls of it, she is pregnant, and I am concerned as to what it could be.

"It’s most likely a common bacterium called Serratia marcescens." © Young_Scathed / Reddit

"Which appears in dairy products left at room temp." © k***bot12192002 / Reddit

"I wanna thank everyone for the insight, I don’t think that I was clear enough, so I will elaborate further. We did not consume the milk with any signs of bacteria. My wife is pregnant, and she noticed a weird taste given her heightened senses, so I dumped the entire gallon and set it to the side to be thrown away.

It wasn’t until a few days later that we noticed the strange appearance inside of the jug. I did some research and found somewhat similar results involving a bacterium commonly found in dairy products, but nothing perfectly matching the description of what we found in our milk jug. So I came here to get a general consensus and further insight on what all the possibilities are and if there are any other possible matches I should be worried about.

After further research and the help of some of the community the general consensus is that it is in fact the common bacteria, and the state and quantity which it was consumed is not harmful, but with my wife being pregnant I wanted to be sure. " © Young_Scathed / Reddit