My Parents Ignored Me My Whole Life, Then Called Me When They Needed a Free Nanny

People often say it takes a village to raise a kid. Well, not everyone in the village is always up for the job — and that’s exactly what 20-year-old Alyson found out the hard way.

Alyson wrote us a letter to share her story and get some honest advice from our readers. Her family expected her to drop everything and help her older sister and brother-in-law take care of their newborn twins. The problem? Alyson’s working hard to build her career, and putting that on hold wasn’t an option — especially after growing up feeling overlooked and unappreciated by the very same family.

They barely paid her any attention when she was younger, but now suddenly expected her to drop everything for her sister’s convenience. So Alyson did what they didn’t expect — she stood her ground and gave them a reality check they won’t forget.