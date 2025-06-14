8 Hidden Causes of Psoriasis You Might Be Overlooking

Steaming hot showers may feel amazing, but they can be tough on psoriasis-prone skin. The heat dries out the skin, leaving it white, flaky, and more vulnerable to flare-ups. The hotter and longer the shower, the higher the risk.

For many, showers are more than just hygiene — they’re a way to cope with stress, anxiety, and depression. Sometimes, that can mean multiple showers a day, which may make symptoms worse.

To protect the skin, lukewarm showers are the best option. When anxiety leads to frequent showers, it might help to explore other calming techniques, like meditation, deep breathing, exercise, or journaling. Finding what works best can make a big difference.