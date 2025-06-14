8 Hidden Causes of Psoriasis You Might Be Overlooking
Psoriasis flare-ups don’t always come out of nowhere. Many hidden triggers can quietly make symptoms worse. Some are easy to overlook in daily life. Knowing what to watch for can help keep flare-ups under control.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE.
SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. Throat infections
Did you know that a sore throat can make psoriasis worse?
In a study of 275 people with psoriasis, 42% said their skin flared up after a sore throat — and that number rose to 72% if it was caused by strep. Women and people who got psoriasis young were even more likely to have flare-ups.
Surprisingly, nearly half of the people who had their tonsils removed saw their psoriasis improve. This suggests tonsil removal might help some patients.
2. Gut microbiome imbalance
The bacteria in our gut can play a big role in how our immune system develops and how likely we are to get autoimmune diseases like psoriasis.
In people with psoriasis, gut bacteria often become unbalanced — and this depends on how severe the disease is. Some studies found higher levels of certain bacteria (like Prevotella), while others found lower levels. But in both cases, this imbalance, called dysbiosis, was present.
3. Sweating
Every time you work out, you might sweat a lot — and that’s when the trouble starts. The sweat makes your skin itch like crazy. You scratch it, sometimes so hard that you break the skin, and it starts to bleed.
The result? Painful, inflamed skin that leaves you regretting giving in to the itch — even if it felt good for a moment.
4. Hot shower
Steaming hot showers may feel amazing, but they can be tough on psoriasis-prone skin. The heat dries out the skin, leaving it white, flaky, and more vulnerable to flare-ups. The hotter and longer the shower, the higher the risk.
For many, showers are more than just hygiene — they’re a way to cope with stress, anxiety, and depression. Sometimes, that can mean multiple showers a day, which may make symptoms worse.
To protect the skin, lukewarm showers are the best option. When anxiety leads to frequent showers, it might help to explore other calming techniques, like meditation, deep breathing, exercise, or journaling. Finding what works best can make a big difference.
5. Fats and artificial ingredients
Researchers are now looking at ultra-processed foods — packed with added sugars, fats, and artificial ingredients. Studies suggest that these foods may trigger inflammation and possibly make psoriasis symptoms worse.
6. Hormonal changes and menopause
Hormonal shifts, especially in women, may affect psoriasis. Flare-ups often happen during puberty or menopause, when hormone levels change.
7. Sunburn
Cuts, scrapes, insect bites, or sunburns can cause psoriasis flare-ups. This reaction is known as the Koebner response.
8. Weather and climate
Cold or dry climates can dry out the skin, often leading to psoriasis flare-ups.
Check out more articles to learn other curious facts about health. There’s always something new to discover that can help you stay healthy and feel your best!
7 Signs Your Body Uses to Tell You What It Needs