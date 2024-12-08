My Best Friend Accidentally Sent Me A Message And I Want The Earth To Swallow Me

Have you ever sent an embarrassing message to the wrong person? From inappropriate images to insults, messing things up is nothing new, and most of us have fallen into our traps. This time, a woman trash-talked her supposed best friend accidentally to her face. Keep reading to discover what was said.

There were no signs that something was off

I and my best friend have been friends since high school. Now, we are a part of the same college friend group. On Friday night we were out. Everyone was hanging out together like we typically do on the weekends. We went back to her house. Everything was normal.



I wasn’t exactly planning to stay the night, but she pleaded with me and said we could get breakfast in the morning if I stayed. I obliged, and she told me she was going to sleep alone in her room so that she could call her long-distance boyfriend. So, after telling each other “I love you, goodnight” and giving hugs, I went to sleep in the guest room. About 20 minutes later I received a text from her that read “She’s staying in the guest room so I don’t want to trash-talk her too loudly.” I responded with a simple “Huh?” and received another, longer text complaining about how she just can’t figure out a “respectful” way to get rid of me.

It was probably around 2:45 AM at this point, but I packed up all of my things and snuck out the back door. The next morning she sent me a voice memo apologizing and saying that she was drunk and meant to text her boyfriend but “I’m just not that fun anymore” and we’ve “grown apart.” My heart is broken. It feels wrong to bring it up to anyone else in our group of friends, so I’ve spent the last few days grieving, and trying to remind myself that I’m only 20 and can still bounce back and find new friends. Unfortunately, my 21st birthday is in a few weeks and now, I fear I won’t have anyone to spend it with.

Reddit came to her defense, offering advice

She’s pretty weird for insisting you stay, telling you she loves you, and then complaining behind your back. Odds are, she’s been doing it for years now. Grieving a friendship is sometimes harder than a breakup. I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I highly recommend that if she tries to come back don’t let her. No_Ad_2164 / Reddit

I have been in your shoes before, so see me as your older sister giving you advice; move on from this friendship with her. It will hurt a lot, but after a while, you’ll pick yourself up again. Trust me, it might take a while to make new friends, but you’ll even get more amazing friends who wouldn’t do stupid things to lose such an amazing friend as you. Know your worth and just be you. People will love you just for that. And if not, move on. 22_ghost_22 / Reddit

The longest friendships are the ones you make later on. In my early to mid-20s, I made some new friends after drifting apart from my high school friends. We are still friends to this day, and it’s been over 20 years. HashtagJustSayin2016 / Reddit

Sometimes, it's best to have things revealed to you. No one needs a friend who talks about you. My friend, who I have known my whole life, told me that she doesn't carry her phone with her all the time and that is why she did not reply to my text on a Saturday until Monday. She sends a group text to show me and some of her other friends her front yard decorations. Two weeks later someone in that group used the same text to send her a text so I got it too. They were asking her if she had taken her boat out of the lake. Well, she replied within 20 minutes AND said she was at a country fair with her boyfriend and yes she had already taken the boat out. So this showed me she replies quickly to those she has more respect for I guess. So now, I don't trust her. I feel like I'm just a fallback. It hurts but I'm GLAD I found out because now I haven't been as available to her when she calls. Bright_Eyes8197 / Reddit