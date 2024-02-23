My Mom Lied to Family for Years About Me, but She Met Her Karma at a Family Reunion

Our relationship with our moms are not always smooth and full of love. Some people can’t boast with having a really loving and caring mother, and our today’s heroine is one of them. A woman wrote to Reddit with her mildly infuriating story about her relationship with her mom. Luckily, all the vile deeds of her mother were returned back to her when she least expected it.

A woman recently came to one of the Reddit communities to tell a story that left many users with quite a mixture of feelings. She began her post, saying that her mother has always been an evil spirit in her life. The woman described her, saying, “She was literally cancer the 21 years I lived at home.” The woman continues her story, telling more about her very complicated life with her dearest person, who gave her life. She wrote, “She made my life hell, and because of her I ended up so depressed and stressed out a lot, I was a bit overweight, and she always made fun of me for it. I could never hold down a job when I was younger, because of self-esteem issues and my depression, but I was constantly called lazy.” Then the major event of the woman’s life happened and she could breathe freely. She shared, “At the age of 21 I moved out, I stayed with friends, worked on my mental and physical health and for myself a decent job.” The woman’s self-esteem is also now much better. She shares, “I feel amazing now, four years later I have a great friend circle and a boyfriend who fully supports me in any way.”

The woman goes on with her story, saying, “I have been in no contact with my mom for the last four years and some family I don’t talk to either, one of the reasons why is because they always took my mom’s side and believed her, because she made me out to be this demon child, but she had no idea how I could be as horrible as I was.” The OP has a strong bond with some family members, who supported her. She revealed, “I only speak to my grandparents, who witnessed some things she did to me months before I moved, and cut her off, plus they didn’t want to get into any drama in the family anyway. And a cousin who, being a witness to this when we were younger, was someone who I also stayed in contact with.” The woman says that her mom’s lies were absolutely insane. She wrote, “Throughout those four years mom continued to lie about me, I kept putting on weight, I had no job, I was homeless, I tried breaking into her home multiple times, I had offended her, so forth.”

The woman continues her story, saying, that recently, there was a family event that was absolutely epic for her and a lesson for her mother. She wrote, “But just last month my grandfather reached out and told me that he had heard what my mom had been saying, and told me that they were doing a virtual family reunion in January, I should join in and prove everyone wrong.” She adds, “My cousin also told me to sit somewhere in my house where my boyfriend would be, because apparently I still couldn’t get a boyfriend.” So the big day arrived, and the woman remembers about it with a lot of emotions. She wrote, “I was 5 minutes late on purpose, and the look on people’s face was hilarious, that’s when people started questioning my mom, and my mom ignored every question, and made up the excuse that I’d had some ’work’ done.” The confrontation started immediately. The woman recalls, “That’s when I said no, this has been me for three years, all the news you were getting on me, was from the woman, who, like a lot of you I haven’t spoken to you in years, this woman lied, she has degraded me my whole life, and still does it, because that’s all she can do with her life.”

The woman goes on, saying, “That’s when my boyfriend walked into the kitchen and everyone freaked out more when I told them he was my boyfriend, and he gave a friendly wave in the background. My mom literally had a death stare going on.” She revealed, “People started questioning my mom again, she didn’t answer anyone, and then said, ’I don’t need to answer anyone’, before she left on her end.” The lesson was taken with a big pain from the mother’s side. The woman explained, “Later on I found out from my cousin who heard from her mom, that my mom had a full on meltdown, because I had the audacity to sit in there, and be all smug, and how I should have stayed away because now there are problems within the family, and it’s my fault.” “But this only comes back to her being embarrassed and being called out on her lies.”