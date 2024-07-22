I Overheard a Conversation Between My Mom and My Mother-in-Law, Now I Want to Ditch Them Both From My Life Forever

Sometimes, we may have an illusion that we know everything about our close family members. But a mere accident may reveal such nasty secrets about our dearest ones that it may ruin even the happiest relationships. Our today’s protagonist has been living with a belief that both her mom and her MIL wish her only the best, but she accidentally revealed that the two women united against her and thought they had a right to make life decisions instead of her. Now the woman recovered from her initial shock and here’s her full story.

Anna has always cherished her relationships with her mom and her MIL.

Anna, 33, has recently penned us a heartfelt and emotional letter and shared her story with us. The woman made a painful decision to cut all ties with her own mother and with her MIL, too, and now she’s asking our readers if they’d do the same in a situation similar to hers. Anna opened her letter saying, "Hi, Bright Side! I’m writing this letter to you and want to share my story with your readers, because I really need help in my complicated life situation. There aren’t many people left whom I can trust now, so I really want to tell my story to those who will not be subjective and who might have encountered a similar conflict in the past. I’d love to read the comments when my story gets published, and I hope that some good advice will be there." "So, I’m no contact with two of the most significant and cherished people in my life because my mom and my MIL united against me and started behaving in a very nasty way. I’ve always loved my mother, and we’ve had a wonderful and trustful relationship as long as I can remember myself. I’m a single child in the family, and my mother has been raising me alone since my dad passed away when I was 3.

My mom is a gorgeous person, she brilliantly combined the roles of both parents for me, and I was never deprived of anything while I was growing up. She has always been very protective of me. It hurt her so much when anyone ever offended or mistreated me, and she was always ready to punish people who were acting in a wrong way towards me.

My MIL has instantly become my second mom, after the very first time I saw her. She’s an extremely kind-hearted woman, and she has always been so supportive and loving to me that it made me think of myself like of a really lucky person."

Anna noticed some red flags here and there, but she ignored them.

Anna goes on with her story, saying, "Both my mom and my MIL have been very helpful when I needed them in my life. My husband and I both work full-time. We have 2 kids and both my mom and MIL have been taking care of them on a regular basis while my husband and I were at work.

I did notice some things in their behavior that I didn’t quite understand. Like, for example, being too much involved into our family life, they both asked too many questions about our private relationship with my husband, offering help in things that didn’t require their intervention." "I caught my mom looking through my husband’s phone a couple of times, when I noticed it she said she was without her glasses and thought this was her phone.

But I noticed the same behavior from my mother-in-law. She was caught reading messages on my phone and my husband’s computer. I found this inappropriate, but I thought this was the elderly lady’s curiosity and I preferred to treat it with understanding."

One day, Anna overheard a bizarre conversation between her mom and her MIL.

Anna goes on with her story, saying, "Two months ago, I discovered that I was pregnant with our 3rd kid. This was very unexpectedly for me and my husband, I hesitated about this pregnancy because I didn’t even think of having one more child, but my husband was so happy, and he insisted that we have this baby, he persuaded me that we’ll cope with everything together, and I agreed." "A couple of weeks ago, I came home from an appointment with my doctor and heard my mom talking to my MIL, both of them were very emotional. My mom was saying that “he made a big mistake, but we shouldn’t tell Anna, we must keep it a secret because the truth will kill her and her unborn baby.” My MIL said something like “yes, we mustn’t ruin their nice family, everyone can make mistakes, and we just need to make sure he doesn’t see that woman again.”

It was obvious that they were talking about me and my husband and about some mistake that he made. I felt very anxious at that very moment and decided that I totally have to know what secret they both were trying to keep from me."

Anna confronted her mom and found out the painful truth.

Anna wrote, "I decided to talk to my mom first, and when I told her that I heard them talking about my family, she instantly went pale. She refused to raise this topic, but I said that I will stop talking to her and won’t allow her to see the birth of her grandchild if she doesn’t tell me the truth. And she told me everything. I was shocked to the core when I revealed that my husband had been cheating on me for 6 months. She said he was having an affair and still insisted that we keep the baby." "And the most painful part of this story was that both my mom and my MIL knew about his affair, and they found out about it before I fell pregnant, and they still decided to keep it a secret from me! They knew that I was hesitant about having another kid, and they were aware of the fact that keeping the baby was a very tough decision for me, but they preferred to know that I was having a baby with a cheater and a liar and keep it a secret from me!" "I was so shocked, I was so frustrated and so depressed that I didn’t want to see them all: my spouse, my mom and my MIL. I decided to keep the baby and to raise him alone. I went no contact with all of them since then, and I won’t let anyone of them to be present while I’ll be giving birth. Am I right to do so, or shall I forgive at least my mom and try to give her another chance to be a good mother and grandmother?"