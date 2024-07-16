I Found My Husband’s Secret Stash and Revealed His Dark and Nasty Secret

In a marriage that has lasted for 17 years, the spouses seem to know each other so well that they often start to think and speak alike. Our today’s protagonist, a woman named Abby, was sure that her long-term marriage was absolutely transparent and honest, up until one day when she accidentally found a seemingly innocent thing in her husband’s room. But upon a closer look, the poor wife discovered a secret that her dishonest husband had been keeping from her during many years. And the truth that was revealed in the end made Abby shiver.

Abby and Fred have been happily married for over 17 years.

Our reader, a 37-year-old woman named Abby, has penned a letter to our editorial that made us think that the most dramatic things happen not in made up movies, but in real life. Abby told us her story and asked us to publish it, and all she wanted was to find out our readers’ opinions about her complex situation. The woman is balancing between decisions, and she wants to forgive her husband for ruining her trust in him. But some part of her is prompting her to pick her belongings and run away from the man, who turned out to be a double-faced person with low family standards. Abby opened her letter, saying, "Fred and I have been happily married for over 17 years now. My spouse is 10 years older than I, he’s 47 and this age gap has only added some maturity and stability to our relationship.

I met Fred at a right time in my life, when I was absolutely ready for having family and kids, and he was mature enough to be able to take responsibility and keep his vows and promises.

We've been living a happy and normal life, raising our 2 kids together and solving our everyday problems just like every ordinary couple does." "I really thought that I knew everything about Fred, including his medical history and his past relationship, which happened before we met and which weren’t really numerous. We never cheated on each other, and we didn’t have any need to be unfaithful to each other, because even after so many years together we still had this spark between us that time and life problems just couldn’t kill.

I can say that we used to be very happy. But just one day changed everything. And I wish I never experienced this in my life, but here I am, writing to you about an absolutely crazy disco that I made about Fred."

Abby was cleaning her husband’s room when she came across a very strange thing.

Abby goes on with her story, saying, "Recently, Fred has become very anxious and there wasn’t any obvious reason for this. Everything was stable at his work and in our family, we had nice income and our financial situation was very good, the kids were safe and healthy and both his and my parents were happy and healthy.

So, there wasn’t any point for being as worried and anxious as my husband was. It started approximately 6 months ago, and I tried to find out what was disturbing him so much, but he

wouldn't open up to me. I asked him multiple times what was wrong and why he was so disturbed, but he avoided any further discussion, saying that I was overthinking and overreacting." Abby wrote, "I decided that I would just observe his state further and explained it to myself like he was having some crisis or whatever. I was sure this would pass.

One day, I was cleaning our house, preparing for our wedding anniversary celebration. Fred and I sleep in separate bedrooms, and we’re both fine with that. Fred usually cleans his room himself, but this time I decided to do it for him as a part of overall cleaning." "While I was cleaning under his bed, I came across a strange bag that seemed to be full of some stuff. I didn’t remember seeing this bag before in our household, so I opened it casually to see what I could do with the stuff that was there. When I opened it, I froze with my mouth open. The bag was full of new women’s underwear. There were bras, panties, stockings of different colors, and all these items were very expensive.

Being a woman, I obviously know the names of some really luxurious lingerie brands, and all these items were from a very famous designer. And they weren’t meant for me, it was clear from the first sight. I’ve always been underweight, and it’s always been extremely hard for me to gain at least some more pounds, no matter what diet I chose to stick to. The bras and panties in this bag were for some plus-size, curvy woman. All this made me sick, as I immediately thought of Fred’s possible affair."

Abby confronted her husband immediately.

Abby goes on with her confession, saying, "When Fred came home, I immediately showed him the bag and its contents and asked him a straightforward question about what was going on.

He immediately went pale, then became mad at me, blaming me of interfering with his personal space. He said I shouldn’t have touched his things and insisted that there was nothing “criminal” in what I’ve found." "Fred reassured me that this wasn’t an affair and that he had no other women in his mind and heart, except for me. But I didn’t believe him, and I bet nobody would. I kept questioning him about everything, but he was stubborn and avoided talking to me about this bag with lingerie.

I decided to pretend that I let it go and that I believed him, but my heart wasn’t at ease and I hired a private detective to look after my husband and find out the truth. It was a shame for me that I ever had to do this, but I had no other choice."

The truth turned out to be absolutely crazy.

Abby shared, "One week passed, and the detective showed me the results of his work. He discovered that Fred had a wife before he ever met me. They lived together for 1 year and divorced because she cheated on him. Since then, Fred had been in contact with her, and they’ve been just friends. But what bothered me was that I’ve never heard of his ex-wife’s existence before.

So, I confronted Fred once more, this time I had something more than mere suspicions. And he started talking, finally. He said that he and his ex have been friends during all these years. And this lingerie was meant for her. He bought all this stuff for the woman, whom he divorced many years ago, and the reason behind it killed me totally." "Fred explained that his ex is a plus-size, curvy woman. Recently, she began feeling insecure about her body, and like a real friend, Fred decided to help her and show her that curvy women are so attractive. That’s why he bought all this lingerie for her and was planning to give it to her as a present and to order a photo shoot for her in this lingerie.

Imagine my shock when my beloved husband was explaining all this horrible nonsense to me, without any single emotion, like this was something casual and just a friendly help. I immediately asked him to leave me alone for some time. He reluctantly moved out, and I’m desperate because I don’t know what to do with my family now." "Should I divorce him? Should we go to counselling? Or am I overreacting and this is a normal gesture of a friend and nothing more?"