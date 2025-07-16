My Boyfriend Always Expects Me to Pay, So I Decided to Teach Him a Lesson

Hi Bright Side!

I’m seriously reeling from what happened last night with my boyfriend, Will. For seven months, he’s had this pattern of never paying when we go out. It’s every single time — “card declined,” “forgot my wallet,” “just paid a huge bill, can you cover it?” Always with the promise, “The next one is on me, for sure!” But that “next one” never happened. I’ve been footing the bill for everything, and honestly, it feels so disrespectful.

I tried talking to him, but he’d just shrug it off. I was already fed up, but on my birthday, at this ridiculously fancy restaurant, I thought, maybe he’ll step up. I gave him one last chance. But as the waiter approached with the check, Will started his usual routine, patting his empty pockets. “Oh, babe, you are not going to believe this, but...” That was it. My patience snapped. Furious and devastated, I just said, “Oh, I just need to pop to the ladies’ room,” grabbed my tiny clutch, leaned toward the waiter, quietly told him to bring the check to the table, then walked straight out the front door.