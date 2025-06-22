My Boyfriend Wants Me to Pay for His Birthday Dinner—I’m Not a Wallet

Hi Bright Side, so here’s what happened.

My boyfriend planned a birthday dinner with 12 guests, mostly our friends. I had already paid for his cake and got him a gift. But when the check came, he looked at me and said, “You’ve got it, right?”

I quietly told him I wasn’t comfortable covering everyone. He went cold, stood up, and walked out without saying a word. I was left sitting there with our friends, unsure of where he had gone.

In the end, I paid for his meal. But I couldn’t shake the feeling. I felt used, like he saw me more as a wallet than a partner.