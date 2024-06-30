I Wanted to Protect My Son’s Best Interest — but I Was Cruelly Deceived

Mothers want the best for their children, even after they become adults. Rosanne's son was helping her get physical therapy sessions. However, he informed her that he couldn't continue because he needed the money for his wife's breast lift. Rosanne felt hurt and feared her son's money was being misused, so she spoke her mind. Things then took an unexpected sour turn. She wrote to us asking for advice.

Here is Rosanne’s letter:

Rosanne, thank you for sharing your story. We have some tips that we hope can be helpful to you!

Have a heart-to-heart conversation with your son.

Sit down with your son privately and express your feelings about the situation in an honest way. Let him know how hurt and betrayed you felt by the test and the lie. Emphasize that open and honest communication is crucial, and ask him to consider the impact of his actions on your relationship. Encourage him to make decisions based on mutual respect and understanding rather than deception.

Set boundaries with your daughter-in-law.

Clearly communicate to your daughter-in-law that her approach was unacceptable and hurtful. Explain how her actions have affected you emotionally and physically. Establish boundaries to ensure that such manipulative behavior does not occur again. Let her know that you expect more respectful and straightforward interactions moving forward.

Seek mediation or family counseling.

Suggest involving a neutral third party, such as a mediator or family counselor, to help navigate the conflict. This can provide a safe space for all parties to express their concerns and feelings. A professional can help mediate the conversation and guide everyone towards a resolution that acknowledges your needs and repairs the strained relationships.

Focus on your physical therapy and self-care.

Prioritize your own well-being and continue with your physical therapy sessions. Concentrate on regaining your mobility and strength. In the meantime, consider planning a rewarding activity for yourself once you’ve progressed in your therapy. This can serve as a personal goal and provide a sense of accomplishment.