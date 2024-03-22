12 Eerie Secrets People Discovered About Their Closest Friends

Curiosities
12 hours ago

We might believe we know every single detail and secret about our friends until one day our entire perception of them shatters in an instant. The people in this compilation have uncovered some astonishing truths about their friends, potentially altering the way they view them forever.

  • My close friend and I go to the same gym. We have these electronic lockers that require four digits, and my password is my birthdate, so 1121 is the password. One day, after finishing working out, I accidentally opened my friend’s locker instead of mine. It was strange that his code was my birthday, so I asked him. He looked kind of embarrassed and brushed me off.
    I then went on Facebook and checked if anyone had the same birthdate as I did. «Stephanie,» my close friend’s crush in high school, had the same birthdate. My close friend is now 21 years old, and I think he lost contact with her for over three years. All his four-digit passwords, including the ATM, are the same—his crush’s birthdate. © laughingman789 / Reddit
  • My good friend sent my dad 3 separate photos of himself without a shirt. After the third time, my dad came to me telling me the story and asked me to tell my friend to stop, or he was going to call the cops. Pretty awkward conversation. © onemad***ga / Reddit
  • A friend of mine whom I hadn’t known for long at the time told me to Google his name. When I did, a news article came up saying how he’d stolen thousands of dollars’ worth of wiring from train tracks, caused nearly half a million dollars’ worth of damage, and messed with the city’s entire public transport system. Very interesting dude. Found out a lot of surprising things about him. © discoier / Reddit
  • I had this friend, found out he’d spent a weird amount of time looking at my Facebook along with this old crush of mine’s. It’s really creepy, not to mention just the other day he broke into my gym locker and then started interrogating me about my locker password... I think he’s stalking me or something, and it’s freaking me out. © IamA_Werewolf_AMA / Reddit
  • I sat down on my friend’s bed, grabbed his pillow, and found that the pillowcase was pretty much crusted solid. © Heroshade / Reddit
  • There was this insanely attractive girl in my high school that all my friends liked. My friend was next door neighbors with her. Went to his house one day, and he asked me if I wanted to go watch her family eat dinner. Turns out every night, he would sneak up to their windows and just watch them eat. © FreeFormJazz2 / Reddit
  • I was digging through my friend’s desk for some paper, and the first sheet was a tally score of how many times he has hung out with his girlfriend. The large number of tally marks made it even creepier. © ilikesharks / Reddit
  • Some friends and I at a get-together in high school thought it would be funny to switch phones and text each other. The phone I got was set to organize texts based on the time, not the contact, so everything was basically right there when you opened up the text menu.
    I accidentally discovered that said friend had been in a secret relationship with another friend who was also present, and that the other friend couldn’t keep it up. It tortured me for weeks trying to decide if I should tell them or not. I had a huge secret and was bursting to tell someone, but it was not my secret to tell... © heavencondemned / Reddit
  • I found out that a friend of mine was in a relationship with a man twice her age, who is also already married and living in another state. © wanderx / Reddit
  • My friend kept over 50 photos of me, all stored in a folder. I didn’t find out personally; it’s still pretty weird. It makes sense though; she used to send me letters in school, and I never really put two and two together. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • A friend of mine saved pictures of girls in word documents. I found them when I was on his Mac (file previews). They weren’t even provocative pictures, just girls from Facebook doing normal things, wearing normal garb. I think that made it creepier. © awkwardnubbings / Reddit
  • A coworker with whom I was friends dropped some knowledge about my genealogy in a random conversation. I never talk about my parents or their history to anyone, so I questioned him about it. From what I could gather, he conducts background checks on everyone he knows. © Unknown author / Reddit

Just as our friends can conceal shattering secrets, so can our family members. The moment we uncover these secrets can be a life-altering event. The people in this article will undoubtedly never forget the deep, dark truths they’ve discovered about their relatives.

Preview photo credit Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels, laughingman789 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads