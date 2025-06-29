I Refuse to Trade My Retirement Dreams for Babysitting Duties

I was confused. She continued, “Well, you’re free now, right? You can watch the kids while we’re at work.” I gently told her, “I’m not a free babysitter. I want to travel and rest, not jump into another full-time job.” The line went quiet. Then they hung up.

The next morning, I woke up to a long message from my son. To my horror, he wasn’t apologizing. It read: “You owe us. We helped you after Dad died, paid your utilities when things were tough. Now it’s your turn.”