I Refuse to Babysit My Stepdaughter’s Baby After Discovering What She Did While Pregnant

Hi Bright Side,

I’ve always tried to be there for my stepdaughter, Lila. When she became a young mom, I stepped in without hesitation: late nights, dirty diapers, doctor’s appointments. I was her backup, no questions asked.

Last month, she asked me to babysit her kid for a weekend “wellness retreat.” I cleared my schedule. But two days before, I got a text that changed everything. It was Lila, in a group chat, bragging about flying out to meet a man she’d been secretly seeing since she was pregnant.

I was shocked, but then I read the name of the guy and froze: it was my nephew. My sister’s son. We’d drifted apart for years but had recently reconnected. And in that moment, it hit me: the baby Lila’s raising might not be her boyfriend’s. I didn’t say a word. I let her show up Friday, baby in tow. I smiled and said, “Actually, I won’t be babysitting. But your boyfriend might want to read this message you sent.” Then I handed her a printed copy of the chat and closed the door.

The baby cried. She didn’t. She just stood there, silent.

But now I don’t know what to do. Should I say something? Should I tell someone? Or should I just mind my business and let it go? What do you think, Bright Side?



Natalia