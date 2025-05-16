I Asked My DIL to Pay Me for Babysitting, and It Shattered Our Peace

My son and daughter-in-law have two young kids, and I’ve been helping with them for months. I mean really helping. Constant babysitting, pickups, bedtime routines, even sleeping over at their place just so she could rest.

At first, I didn’t mind. I love my grandkids. But slowly, things started to shift. She stopped asking and just expected me to show up. I’d get a text like “See you at 7 a.m.” and that was that.

No discussion. No please. No thank you. That’s when I realized: I have a life too. I’m not a live-in nanny.