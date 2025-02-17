Why Babysitting Your Grandkids Is Good for Your Brain, Study Finds

Being a grandparent is already rewarding, but being the grandparent who gets to babysit? That’s next-level magic. Turns out, those tiny tornadoes of energy aren’t just adorable—they’re basically your brain’s personal trainers.

Did you know that babysitting your grandkids in moderation can actually be good for your brain? Spending time with little ones can keep you sharp, happy, and even healthier in the long run. Occasional babysitting might be one of the best things you do for yourself and your grandchildren. So if you needed another reason for a sleepover at Nana’s, here it is!