My Ex Was Wasting Our Son’s College Money on His Stepdaughter

Sometimes a single unexpected event reveals deeper, more shocking truths. This was the case for Angelica, who was devastated to discover that her husband had been secretly using her son’s college fund to pay for his stepdaughter’s education. But as painful as this was, it led her to an even more distressing revelation that would turn their entire family’s life upside down. Feeling betrayed and at a loss, Angelica shared her story and reached out for guidance.

This is Angelica’s letter:

Thank you for sharing your story, Angelica! Here are a few tips that can help you navigate through this unfortunate situation.

Open communication with your ex-husband.

After uncovering the truth about his wife’s deceit, it’s crucial to have a candid conversation with your ex-husband. Approach him with empathy, acknowledging the shock and betrayal he’s experiencing. Encourage him to express his feelings and discuss the implications of this financial misconduct on his life and your son’s college fund. This open dialogue can strengthen your co-parenting relationship and ensure that both of you remain focused on your son’s future.

Consider legal action for financial recovery.

Since your ex-husband's wife has been secretly taking money from him, you should discuss with your lawyer the possibility of pursuing legal action to recover the funds taken from his college fund.

This could involve gathering evidence of the hidden account and transactions. It may also serve as leverage in divorce proceedings, ensuring that any financial settlement reflects the true state of their finances and protects your son's interests.

Support your ex-husband’s emotional well-being.

Encourage your ex-husband to seek emotional support from friends, family, or a professional therapist. Going through a betrayal like this can take a toll on mental health, and it’s important for him to process his feelings. Suggest that he surround himself with a supportive network that can help him navigate the emotional fallout of the deception and the impending divorce.

Reassess your co-parenting arrangement.

This situation may impact your co-parenting dynamic, so it’s essential to reassess your current arrangements. Discuss with your ex how this financial turmoil might affect your son’s education and ensure that both of you are on the same page regarding his college fund. Establish a clear plan for managing the funds moving forward, ensuring that your son’s best interests are prioritized amidst the chaos of your ex-husband’s personal life.