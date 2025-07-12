12 Must-Know Secrets That Could Be the Key to Your Survival

In times of unexpected crisis, it's not always just a matter of courage or willingness to act: sometimes, a fun fact or little-known trick can make the difference between disaster and survival. In this article, you'll discover 12 surprising, easy-to-remember, expert-backed secrets that could save your life or the lives of those around you. From domestic situations to extreme natural hazards, these tips are not theory - they work in real life. Learning them today can help you react smartly and calmly at the crucial moment. Are you ready to learn what few know, but everyone should?



Content is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical advice. Seek guidance of your doctor regarding your health and medical conditions.

1. If you get a nail or any other type of object in your body, never pull it out on your own. Consult a doctor as soon as possible.

If something pokes someone, the temptation to remove it can be fatal. That object is blocking the wound, preventing blood from flowing freely. Removing it can lead to serious internal or external bleeding. The right thing to do is to keep the object still, apply pressure around it with a clean cloth, and wait for medical assistance without moving the person.

2. If you smell fish in your home, call 911 or the fire department immediately. It may be a fire.

A short circuit or overheated electrical component can release a chemical odor that many people describe as “rotten fish” or “burnt plastic.” This can occur before there is visible smoke. If you don’t have fish in the house and notice the smell, turn off the power at the circuit breaker and seek help from an electrician or fire department: there could be a fire brewing behind a wall.

3. A piece of butter can save your life! If you’re in the middle of nowhere or run out of electricity, you can use a piece of butter to make a candle.

If you are in the middle of a blackout and you don’t have candles, a portion of butter can help you. Being solid fat, lard behaves very similarly to wax. All you need to do is stick a piece of toilet paper or a wick made of cotton thread in it and light the tip on fire. The butter will slowly melt and keep the flame burning for a while, giving you enough light until help arrives or you find a safer source.

4. If you are attacked by a swarm of bees, never try to hide under water.

If a hive perceives you as a threat, it may mobilize hundreds of bees to chase you. If you dive into the water, they will keep hovering around waiting for you to come out, as they can stay aggressive for minutes. The safest thing to do is to run in a straight line, cover your face with clothing and seek enclosed shelter (car or building).

5. If you get caught in an avalanche, spit.

If you are trapped under the snow by an avalanche, it is extremely difficult to know which direction to dig. The dense snow blocks light and muffles sound. If you spit, you can observe in which direction the spit moves (by gravity) and you will know where it is below. Then dig in the opposite direction to try to reach the surface.

6. If you feel you are being followed by a car, make four right turns.

Making four right turns forms a square and brings you back to the starting point. If the vehicle behind you does the same, it’s no coincidence: it could be following you. Instead of going home, go to a police station or a busy, safe area while calling 911.

7. If you see a tornado in the distance, but it does not seem to be moving, seek shelter immediately.

A tornado that appears “still” from your point of view is actually moving directly toward you. This is an optical effect: as it moves in a straight line toward your location, it does not change its apparent position on the horizon. Don’t wait any longer to seek shelter: head for a basement, windowless bathroom or underground as soon as possible.

8. If you get locked in or are locked in somewhere, you can use your credit card to get rid of the issue.

If you get trapped in a room or need to open a door without a key (with a spring latch, not a deadbolt), a flexible plastic card may be the solution. Slide it between the frame and the latch, pushing back while applying pressure. With the right technique, it can be opened in seconds. This is a very useful skill for solving accidental lockouts.

9. As ironic as it sounds, if you’re in the middle of an emergency, your water bottle can help you build a fire.

A concave-shaped glass or a clear plastic bottle filled with water can act as a lens. Aim the sunlight at the flammable material and the concentration of the beam can start a fire in seconds.

10. If a mosquito bites you, putting a hot spoon on the bite can relieve itching and discomfort.

If you don’t have any cream on hand and a mosquito ruined your day, heating a metal spoon with hot water for a few seconds (without burning) and resting it gently on the bite can relieve itching and discomfort. The heat helps to denature the proteins in the mosquito’s saliva, which causes the itching — and also activates a tactile signal that “cancels” the itching sensation in the area. It’s a simple, quick and surprisingly effective trick to calm that unbearable urge to scratch.

11. If you have an emergency but are in a location where there is no phone signal, you can still use your cell phone to contact 911.

Your cell phone does not need to have coverage from your carrier to call 911. In many countries, devices automatically search for any available tower, even if it’s not your carrier’s, to transmit an emergency call. This means that even if “no service” is displayed, your phone may still connect if another network is nearby. Always try to make the call anyway.

12. If you wake up in the middle of the night and smell gas, never turn on the light.

Natural gas has no odor, but a compound called mercaptan is added to it that smells like rotten eggs to warn of leaks. If you smell that odor and turn on a switch, the minimal spark it generates (invisible and automatic) can cause an explosion. The safest thing to do is to leave without touching anything electrical, ventilate the place if possible and call the emergency services from outside.

