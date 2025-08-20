I Was Thrown Out of My Son’s House—But I Turned the Tables

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Bertha, I am a 67-year-old widow.

Three weeks ago, I moved in with my son and DIL after my retirement because my lease ended. Yesterday, my DIL said, “You can’t expect to live here for free. This is not a shelter!” My son was silent.

But today, imagine my horror when I woke up to discover my suitcases at the front door. They had packed my things and wanted me to leave.



I smiled and didn’t react. I took a taxi and left.

But what my son and DIL didn’t know was that all this time I had been secretly putting money aside to surprise them and buy the house they’ve been living in so that they would stop paying rent.



After settling in a hotel, I called them. They froze when I revealed my plan. But then I told them that now I had seen their true colors, I was changing this plan—my life savings would no longer go toward a house for them, but toward cruises and trips for myself. Then I hung up.

My DIL called back, begging me to reconsider. My son pleaded that he hadn’t truly wanted me gone, but had given in to his wife’s wishes. He said he wanted me to move back in, but I wasn’t buying it.

I’m heartbroken by what happened, but at least I’ve learned an important lesson: it’s time to put myself first.



Yours,

Bertha