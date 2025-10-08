I Excluded My MIL From Our Family Photo, Even Though She’s Always Been There for Us

Hey Bright Side,

My MIL is super helpful. Like, she’s the type who’ll bring over food unasked, help clean up after dinner, offer to babysit, etc. And I’ve always been genuinely grateful for her.

But lately, it feels like she’s crossing lines. A couple weeks ago, at a family party, we were about to take a “just the immediate family” picture. I asked her (politely, I swear!) if she could step aside for one shot. She looked surprised, but didn’t say anything and stepped back.

On the outside, no drama. Inside though? I was boiling.