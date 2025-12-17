I Canceled Christmas Dinner at My Place—I’m Done Paying for Everyone

Hi Dear Bright Side Team!

I’ve been hosting Christmas for friends AND family for the last 6 years. Not because I love it — but because I have “the biggest, most convenient place,” so everyone just silently decided it was my permanent job.

Every year I cooked for 12–18 people, cleaned for days, decorated, bought all the groceries, and paid for everything myself. Last year alone, I spent over $700, while everyone else brought... nothing. Not even napkins.

This year, I finally told the group chat: “If I host again, I need everyone to chip in for the food.” You’d think I asked them to donate a kidney.

My best friend replied, “Wow... since when do we nickel-and-dime Christmas?”

My cousin said, “If you can’t afford it, just simplify the menu.”

One friend actually wrote, “It’s at your place, so it’s fair you handle the cooking.”

I just stared at the screen, realizing these people weren’t clueless — they were comfortable. Comfortable with me doing all the work and paying for their holiday dinner.

So I snapped.

I wrote: “Since no one wants to contribute, Christmas dinner at my place is canceled. Someone else can host.”

Instant meltdown.

“Are you serious?”

“You’re ruining the tradition!”

“You’re being dramatic.”

“You’re making it awkward for everyone!”

Funny how the tradition only mattered when I was the one paying for it.

In the end, nobody volunteered to host. Not one. They all suddenly had “space issues.”

So they booked a restaurant — each paying their own bill, which is all I ever asked for in the first place.

Meanwhile, I’ll be home with takeout, a movie marathon, and zero stress.

Turns out, Christmas only falls apart when the unpaid labor stops.

Sincerely,

E.