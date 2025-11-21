I Refused to Babysit My Grandkids Because My DIL’s Rules Went Too Far

Dear Bright Side,

My son, Harry, has four little ones, ages 3, 5, 6, and 8. He and his wife, Kaley, need to travel out of state for a few weeks because Kaley’s mother is seriously ill, and they need to be by her side.

They asked me to babysit my grandkids, and of course, I was more than happy to say yes. But then Kaley handed me a handwritten list of rules (strict ones!) that felt more like personal criticisms than helpful guidelines.

First off, Kaley insists that I leave my own home and move into theirs for the duration. She believes the kids will be safer there.

Then, there’s the matter of my cat. She doesn’t want any pets around, so I’m not allowed to bring him.

But the most humiliating part? Kaley has stated that I need to shower twice a day, along with a bunch of other personal hygiene instructions that really crossed the line. It felt so invasive and unnecessary.