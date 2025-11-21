Apparently her mother doesn't need them THAT MUCH. It is your choice to let her humiliate you OR not. You chose NOT. If they had an issue with your "personal hygiene" and only decided to tell you because they need something from you, it is most likely not really an issue. I have no clue why anyone would try to choose this time to do that. Your own son may be trying to appease his wife. Or maybe he is an idiot too. You know what comes next. She will take the children away from being with you, unless you follow her rules. I know what I would do, but I am NOT YOU, so my decisions may not be what you would choose to do. I can say that if you let her get away with it now, your grandchildren will be doing it to you next.
I Refused to Babysit My Grandkids Because My DIL’s Rules Went Too Far
No matter how much a grandmother loves her grandkids, she doesn’t always have to be so enthusiastic about babysitting them, especially when it comes with a strenuous list of conditions and rules. Sophia, a Bright Side reader, has recently written to us seeking advice because she finds herself in an uncomfortable situation with her daughter-in-law, Kaley.
Sophia opened her heart to us.
Dear Bright Side,
My son, Harry, has four little ones, ages 3, 5, 6, and 8. He and his wife, Kaley, need to travel out of state for a few weeks because Kaley’s mother is seriously ill, and they need to be by her side.
They asked me to babysit my grandkids, and of course, I was more than happy to say yes. But then Kaley handed me a handwritten list of rules (strict ones!) that felt more like personal criticisms than helpful guidelines.
First off, Kaley insists that I leave my own home and move into theirs for the duration. She believes the kids will be safer there.
Then, there’s the matter of my cat. She doesn’t want any pets around, so I’m not allowed to bring him.
But the most humiliating part? Kaley has stated that I need to shower twice a day, along with a bunch of other personal hygiene instructions that really crossed the line. It felt so invasive and unnecessary.
Reading the list, I was taken aback at first, but that shock quickly turned into frustration, and I called Kaley to let her know I just couldn’t go along with it. Now, she’s got an attitude, and I don’t think she really gets why I had to say no. To make things worse, she and Harry didn’t even show up to our Sunday family lunch, which is a tradition we’ve kept for years, just once a month.
I’m honestly at a loss for how to handle this. I don’t want to jeopardize my relationship with Harry and his family, but at the same time, what they’re asking of me feels way too much and, honestly, a little unreasonable.
Sincerely,
Sophia
Strive for a middle ground and define your personal boundaries.
It’s important to openly communicate with your son and daughter-in-law to reinforce your desire to keep a healthy, supportive relationship with them. By showing a willingness to adapt, you can create a sense of teamwork, but it’s essential to find a balance that honors their parenting style while still acknowledging your own limits and personal space.
Talk through practical expectations for everyday life, including daily schedules, activities, and how to handle emergencies. Let them know that you’re fully capable of looking after the kids without giving up your own comfort, while still keeping their well-being a top priority.
Openly communicate the pain you’re feeling.
Don’t hesitate to have an open conversation with Kaley and share your thoughts honestly. Explain how uncomfortable the twice-daily shower requirement and the specific hygiene rules make you feel.
Gently acknowledge the value of good hygiene but let her know that your current routine works well for you and that such strict demands aren’t needed to ensure you’re maintaining cleanliness.
Emphasize your years of experience as a grandparent.
It’s important to remember that Kaley is going through a tough and stressful time. Managing a sick parent and the prospect of being away from her kids for weeks can be extremely overwhelming.
To help ease her worries, take a moment to offer reassurance. Remind her of the times you’ve successfully cared for the kids before, sharing positive stories that reflect your ability to manage and how well the children thrived in your care.
Suggest other potential options.
If the expectations are becoming too much to handle, offer different options that still align with their approach to parenting. You could suggest looking into professional childcare services or hiring a local caregiver who might be more suited to meeting her specific needs. The aim is to come up with a solution that addresses everyone’s concerns while preserving the family connection.
