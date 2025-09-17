I Refuse to Let My DIL Dictate My Life, So I Served Her the Coldest Revenge

<strong>Hello Bright Side!

So here’s the deal. My son got married a few months ago to Amy. After the wedding they moved into

my house.

At first, everything seemed chill, but then the little “rules” from my DIL started creeping in. “Don’t cook that, it’s unhealthy,” “You can’t invite your friends here,” “Why are you sitting there?” It was small at first, but then it got bigger.

Then she straight up suggested I move permanently into the guest room. Like, excuse me?? This is my house.

I bit my tongue for weeks because I didn’t want to cause drama, but then last week I found out something that really crossed the line. Amy was secretly trying to sell my late husband’s old car.

That car was his pride and joy, and honestly, it’s one of the last pieces of him I still have around. Her reasoning? “It’s just taking up space.”