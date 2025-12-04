How did a 6 and 9 year old empty your fridge and bury the food, WITHOUT YOU NOTICING? You are 57 NOT 97. Didn't happen.
I Refused My DIL’s Outrageous Diet Demands—I’m Not an On-Call Chef
A grandmother expected a quiet weekend with her grandkids, but her daughter-in-law arrived with strict demands about the children’s diet and an attitude that instantly set the tone. By the next morning, something in the house felt very wrong—and the kids’ reaction made it even stranger.
Here’s an email we received from our reader, Rosa:
My name’s Rosa. I’m 57, and I thought I’d seen most family nonsense already, but apparently life still has range.
Last weekend, my daughter-in-law dropped off my two grandkids, 6 and 9, for what was supposed to be a normal visit. Right at the door, she announced, “Feed them ONLY vegan food.” No hello, no explanation. Just a demand.
I told her calmly that I’d planned to cook my usual weekend meals and that the kids eat perfectly fine at my place. That day, I was making fried chicken, which they usually love. She stiffened up, repeated that I must follow her diet rules, then walked off.
The next morning, I woke up to both kids crying in the living room. They told me their mom said I would “poison them with animal carcasses.” Their words, not mine. I figured they were just stressed or confused... until I opened the fridge.
Everything non-vegan was gone. Not just the chicken. Eggs, cheese, butter, even a tub of yogurt.
I asked the kids what happened, and the oldest one pointed outside and said, “We buried it in the garden. Mom called and told us to check the fridge and put anything ‘unsafe’ there. She said you wouldn’t be mad, Grandma.”
I went out to the yard and sure enough—there was a shallow, messy pit filled with every grocery item I’d bought for the week. Food I paid for. Food they handled with their bare hands and buried like some bizarre ritual.
I wasn’t angry at the kids; they were clearly following instructions they didn’t understand. But I was furious at my DIL for turning them into little soldiers in her personal crusade and teaching them that wasting food is acceptable if it fits her narrative.
When she came to pick them up, I didn’t confront her. I was too stunned and honestly wanted to cool down before saying anything I’d regret. The next day, I told my son he needed to talk to his wife because what she did was manipulative and disrespectful.
He shrugged and said, “Mom, you’re being dramatic. She’s a good mother and just wants what’s best.”
Now I’m sitting here wondering if I really am overreacting or if everyone around me has lost touch with reality. I don’t want to start a family war, but I also don’t want to pretend this was normal behavior.
So here’s my question: do I push this issue, set firm boundaries, maybe even refuse to have the kids over if this continues... or do I let it go and keep the peace? What would you do in my place?
Bright Side readers had a lot to say after we first published Rosa’s story:
Just be fair. Go to their home, and do the same. An eye 👁️ for an eye 👁️, a teeth 🦷 for a teeth 🦷. Also call PTA and their school. Tell their parent teach their children to do vandalism also call lawyer (Some country EXTREMELY hate vandalism act, this will make them enter HOT WATER SITUATION). THAT will teach them to behave. If your words can't reach them, then let the words of LAW reach them. A lot adult think their misbehave is totally fine and won't get punished, make them think differently by calling the LAW.
- u/Sunbeam47
I’m honestly shocked your son dismissed this. Even if someone is passionate about a vegan lifestyle, teaching kids to bury food in the yard is not a reasonable response.
You’re not dramatic. You’re being asked to tolerate behavior that crosses boundaries. I’d ask for a real conversation with both of them together.
- u.marlon_k
I think you should talk to your DIL directly instead of going through your son. Maybe she misunderstood something or panicked about their diet. It does sound extreme, but miscommunication can spiral fast. A calm discussion could clear things up.
- _EchoTape_99
Your DIL’s behavior was manipulative. The kids were crying because she scared them. That is not healthy. Your son brushing it off is worrying.
This is not about food. It’s about control. If you do nothing, she will keep making the rules in your house.
- u!leafdrop
I’m not sure I agree. If the kids are vegan at home, maybe she just wanted consistency. You could have tried to respect her wishes. Putting your foot down about fried chicken right away probably made her feel dismissed. Still, burying your groceries was too much.
- u-ZeroPointDelta
The problem here is waste. Food is expensive. Teaching children to throw it out or bury it shows a lack of respect.
She could have sent their food, given instructions, or spoken to you properly. Her approach was inconsiderate and confusing to the kids too.
- 93_lantern
I think both sides contributed. She was too firm, and you were too resistant. These conflicts often start with two people trying to be “right.”
Maybe compromise next time: ask her to send vegan meals with them, and you stick to that. Everyone wins.
A piece of advice from Bright Side team:
Dear Rosa, here’s what we’d advise you to do while dealing with your tough family situation:
- A parent who uses fear-based messaging (“Grandma will poison you”) is signaling insecurity, not authority. Before addressing the behavior, identify what she’s afraid of losing—control, identity, or approval. Respond to that root fear, not the symptom. People soften when they feel their motives are understood, even if their actions weren’t acceptable.
- Children follow the emotional “weather report” of the adults they trust most. After an incident like this, calmly reintroduce the idea that two households can have different rules without danger. Use simple analogies they can repeat to their mother later. When children become carriers of balanced narratives, it naturally neutralizes a parent’s exaggerated one.
- Your son’s response suggests he’s protecting family harmony by minimizing the conflict. Instead of arguing, give him one concrete event from the situation—just one—that he can’t easily dismiss, something descriptive rather than emotional. People who downplay conflict often re-engage once they’re presented with a detail that forces them to picture the scene, not judge the reaction.
