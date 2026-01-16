I Was Denied My Days Off, So I Beat HR at Their Own Game

Dear Bright Side,

I worked 3 years without a single day off. So I finally requested my full 90 days of leave at once.

HR said, “That’s too long! Find another job if you’re this lazy!”

He added, “You work here, and you can’t just disappear for three months during our busiest season!”



I smiled and replied, “Fine. I’ll just work 2 days/week until end of year.”

Everyone laughed, thinking that I will end up coming more days because I need this job.



But what no one knew is that I had already been sending my resume to competitors. My plan was simple: use every single approved vacation day to interview for a new job.

Then, right when December hits—the company’s most chaotic season—I’ll hand in my resignation. No notice. No guilt. Let them scramble without me and finally realize how badly they treated someone who gave them 3 years of loyalty without a single break.

But now I’m second-guessing myself.

Am I being petty for quitting over vacation drama after all these years? Or is it toxic for a company to control when you’re “allowed” to rest?

I need honest opinions.



— Amanda



